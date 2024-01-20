Twitch streamer shocked after catching older man filming her on beach

She couldn’t believe what he was doing

A Twitch streamer was visibly disgusted after she caught an older man filming her while sunbathing on the beach.

During one of her streams, user Ibabyrainbow went to the beach to sunbathe and catch up with her viewers.

After setting up her tripod and camera to start filming, she noticed in the background that there was a man appearing to try to sneakily take photos and video.

Once she noticed, the streamer quickly jumped to her feet and confronted the man, who tried to look innocent and remain out of shot

Although she is out of shot, Ibabyrainbow could also be heard swearing at the man.

The interaction has been viewed over 8m times since it was first uploaded to X on January 19 however not everybody on social media agrees with how she handled the situation.

#ibabyrainbow Man tries to act natural after secretly creep recording on beach pic.twitter.com/BXglDu0yAv — Livestream Fails (@LSF_Forwarder) January 19, 2024

“Understand she is on a public beach. This is creepy and degenerate behavior, but he doesn’t need consent to record in a public area for personal use unless it’s an area that has an expectation of privacy (which a beach does not have),” said one user defending the man.

“Feel like we need to see a 5 seconds before this clip begins to know if he was actually creeping. Looks like he’s just panning across recording everyone,” said a second.

“If you are in public, anyone can record you. It is their first amendment right. You are welcome to record him back… which she was doing,” commented another.

A large majority of the comments defended the streamer however, with one saying: “This world is full of perverts unfortunately… people should learn what respect is.”

