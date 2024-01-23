Search icon

23rd Jan 2024

TikToker sparks outrage after claiming being a stay-at-home mum ‘isn’t a job’

Kat O'Connor

This TikTok user has insulted stay-at-home mums

A man has sparked outrage online after claiming that being a stay-at-home mum isn’t a real job. He insulted millions of mums around the world after sharing his controversial thoughts on TikTok.

In the video, Jared Sayre admitted he doesn’t believe that mums who stay at home with their children aren’t ‘working’.

“Do you know how many single mothers are out there that have jobs and have to come home and do your job?” he asked.

The TikTok user said it is a privilege to be able to stay at home with your kids and not work, but all parents can agree that it isn’t the easy way out.

Jared explained that he was let go from his job months ago and claims being a stay-at-home mum is the same thing.

Is anyone else rolling their eyes right now?

He said: “I was laid off from work for four months, and I had to stay home, and it’s the easiest s*** I’ve ever done in my life.

“I can do all the daily responsibilities that come with taking care of a house in no time and then other than that all you have to do is watch your kid.”

@dustinpoynter JUST TALKING RIGHT OUTTA YOUR 🍑 🚩 #momlife #marriage #marriedlife #relationships #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Dustin Poynter

He claimed that mums can take a nap, and watch TV and nobody is watching their every move.

He’s clearly never tried to go to the bathroom when you’ve got a toddler glued to you.

Jared continued: “You can’t take a nap at a full-time job, you can’t watch TV at a full-time job. You have someone watching your every move at a full-time job demanding that you do what they say.”

He claims he respects stay-at-home mums, but we’re struggling to believe that.

“I honestly think the world needs more of them because it’s good for the kid,” he added.

We can all agree that every kind of mum is pretty great, whether she works, stays home, or works part-time. We’re all trying our best and that’s enough.

