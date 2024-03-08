Search icon

Lifestyle

08th Mar 2024

TikToker says she’s ‘suing her parents’ for having her without her permission

Jack Peat

She is urging parents-to-be to use a psychic medium to contact their unborn child and ask if they “actually want to be here”

A TikToker has hilariously announced that she is suing her parents for having her without her permission.

Kass Theaz took to her social media page last year to blast her parents after they selfishly brought her up without asking her first.

“I did not consent to being here,” she said on her channel, saying she is now faced with the prospect of adulting and having to get a job to support herself.

She went on to complain that her parents didn’t attempt to contact her before she was born in a bid to find out whether she actually wanted to be conceived or not.

“And that’s why I sued them,” she said with a deadpan facial expression.

She then urged people who are pregnant to hire a psychic medium in a bid to contact their unborn child and ask if they “actually want to be here”, adding that she is making it her “life mission” to teach children to sue their parents “so they don’t have to work”.

@isatandstared Replying to @JCNCLP ♬ original sound – Kass Theaz

People flocked to the comments section after feeling confused over whether the clip was a joke or not.

“You are joking. You HAVE TO BE joking,” one person wrote. Another asked: “Is this for real?”

A third added: “Naaaaaaah this cannot be real,” while a fourth added: “How did she manage to sue and then manage to adopt children”.

But one person, clearly having read her bio that states it’s a “satire account”, shared: “for a second I believed everything she said”.

While another said: “This is comedy, but it’s so close to the leftwing that it is possible,” followed by four crying with laughter emojis.

Related links:

Heidi Klum totally unfazed after suffering wardrobe malfunction at Cannes Film Festival

Kim says Kanye’s Behaviour will be ‘more damaging’ to their kids than her sex tape

Tina Turner’s husband gave her one of his kidneys so that she could live longer

Topics:

Parenthood,Parenting,Parents,TikTok

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

Breakfast

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag tells Fulham to apologise for TikTok video

Bruno Fernandes

Erik ten Hag tells Fulham to apologise for TikTok video

By Charlie Herbert

Hit TikTok singer Cat Janice dies aged 31

cat janice

Hit TikTok singer Cat Janice dies aged 31

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Mum left fuming after paying $10 for ‘half a bag’ of cereal

Angry

Mum left fuming after paying $10 for ‘half a bag’ of cereal

By Ryan Price

People who eat white toast for breakfast are less attractive, study finds

Breakfast

People who eat white toast for breakfast are less attractive, study finds

By Ryan Price

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

Angry

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

By Ryan Price

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

By JOE

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

couples

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

By JOE

‘I went on a 2,000 person nude cruise – this is what it’s like’

Cruise

‘I went on a 2,000 person nude cruise – this is what it’s like’

By Charlie Herbert

People stunned after discovering what woman’s pineapple tattoo means

People stunned after discovering what woman’s pineapple tattoo means

By Joseph Loftus

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix to air docuseries that includes Jose Mourinho’s Man United days

Entertainment

Netflix to air docuseries that includes Jose Mourinho’s Man United days

By Callum Boyle

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By Charlie Herbert

Mum left fuming after paying $10 for ‘half a bag’ of cereal

Angry

Mum left fuming after paying $10 for ‘half a bag’ of cereal

By Ryan Price

Tommy Fury calls out Conor McGregor again

Conor McGregor

Tommy Fury calls out Conor McGregor again

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

infidelity

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United announce Old Trafford regeneration plans

Football

Man United announce Old Trafford regeneration plans

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Callum Boyle

11-year-old boy stopped by police while driving BMW X5 towing caravan along motorway

11-year-old boy stopped by police while driving BMW X5 towing caravan along motorway

By Nina McLaughlin

Footage of Mike Tyson shows that Jake Paul should be incredibly scared

Boxing

Footage of Mike Tyson shows that Jake Paul should be incredibly scared

By Ryan Price

Miriam Margolyes ‘worries about’ Harry Potter fans because ‘they should be over it by now’

Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes ‘worries about’ Harry Potter fans because ‘they should be over it by now’

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories