TikToker says she’s ‘suing her parents’ for having her without her permission

A TikToker has hilariously announced that she is suing her parents for having her without her permission.

Kass Theaz took to her social media page last year to blast her parents after they selfishly brought her up without asking her first.

“I did not consent to being here,” she said on her channel, saying she is now faced with the prospect of adulting and having to get a job to support herself.

She went on to complain that her parents didn’t attempt to contact her before she was born in a bid to find out whether she actually wanted to be conceived or not.

“And that’s why I sued them,” she said with a deadpan facial expression.

She then urged people who are pregnant to hire a psychic medium in a bid to contact their unborn child and ask if they “actually want to be here”, adding that she is making it her “life mission” to teach children to sue their parents “so they don’t have to work”.

People flocked to the comments section after feeling confused over whether the clip was a joke or not.

“You are joking. You HAVE TO BE joking,” one person wrote. Another asked: “Is this for real?”

A third added: “Naaaaaaah this cannot be real,” while a fourth added: “How did she manage to sue and then manage to adopt children”.

But one person, clearly having read her bio that states it’s a “satire account”, shared: “for a second I believed everything she said”.

While another said: “This is comedy, but it’s so close to the leftwing that it is possible,” followed by four crying with laughter emojis.

