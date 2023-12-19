Search icon

Lifestyle

19th Dec 2023

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

Charlie Herbert

Alfredo's Cafe takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

It wasn’t long before things took a turn

A restaurant has resorted to taking legal action after a diner left a $3,000 tip – which he later decided to try and take back.

In June last year, Mariana Lambert, a waitress at Alfredo’s Cafe in Scranton, Pennsylvania, was left amazed after diner Eric Smith left a huge $3,000 tip on a meal that had cost him just $13.

Smith had only ordered a stromboli, but decided to leave the staggering tip. Despite staff’s obvious suspicions at first, the payment went through, with Smith apparently saying he left the payment as part of a social media movement called ‘Tips for Jesus’.

The restaurant took all the necessary steps to ensure the payment was legitimate, and waited 30 days to make an announcement about what seemed to be an outstanding gesture of generosity.

Mariana Lambert was the lucky member of staff who received the tip (WNEP)

Lambert explained: “It really meant a lot to me because everyone’s going through stuff. It really touched my heart. I still can’t believe it. I’m still in shock.”

But a few weeks later, Smith got in touch with the restaurant “disputing” the tip.

Eric Smith initially said he left the tip as part of a social media movement called ‘Tips for Jesus’ (WNEP)

Alfredo’s Cafe manager Zachary Jacobson said: “A little over a month ago, we received something in the mail that Eric was disputing the charge for the tip that he left.”

He added: “We thought somebody was actually trying to do a good thing. And then now we are, what, three months later? Not even, and there’s nothing. There’s nothing to show for it at this point.”

The restaurant had already paid Lambert the money, and ended up $3,000 out of pocket, WNEP reports.

After initially getting in touch with Lambert in the hope that the whole thing was some sort of misunderstanding, the restaurant continued to talk to him over Facebook.

But eventually, they stopped responding to his messages and decided to file charges against him.

Jacobson said: “It’s just a little aggravating right now. It’s been causing a lot of nonsense and drama.

“Unfortunately, we had to file charges through the magistrate’s office because now we’re just out of this money at this point. And he told us to sue him, so that’s what we’re going to end up doing, I guess.”

The restaurant hope there is enough proof for a judge to rule in their favour that the tip should be upheld, but whatever the outcome, their feelings have been tarnished by the saga.

“I hope that he owns up to his actions and comes forth and does pay this because you shouldn’t have done this if this was the end result,” Jacobsen said.

At the time of writing, there does not appear to have been any update on the case.

Related links:

Woman busts boyfriend at strip club, jumps on stage, dumps him, makes $100 in tips

Delivery driver rages after customer leaves 10 per cent tip on £90 food order

Waitress who refused to share £3,500 tip with co-workers told not to return to work

Topics:

restaurant,tipping,Waitress

RELATED ARTICLES

Delivery driver divides opinion after eating customer’s food who didn’t tip

delivery driver

Delivery driver divides opinion after eating customer’s food who didn’t tip

By Charlie Herbert

Waitress outraged after discovering veggie restaurant uses meat products in dishes

Vegetarian

Waitress outraged after discovering veggie restaurant uses meat products in dishes

By Charlie Herbert

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

Food

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 323

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 323

By Charlie Herbert

Hacking group claims responsibility for Pokemon Go downtime

Anonymous

Hacking group claims responsibility for Pokemon Go downtime

By Tom Victor

Carling is officially the most sold lager in UK pubs

Beer

Carling is officially the most sold lager in UK pubs

By Claudia McInerney

We guarantee you that this pitbull puppy will melt your heart (Video)

Animals

We guarantee you that this pitbull puppy will melt your heart (Video)

By JOE

People are seriously getting tattoos of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Chris Rock

People are seriously getting tattoos of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

By Danny Jones

Jeremy Clarkson threatened with legal action by YouTuber over trademark catchphrase

'I did a thing'

Jeremy Clarkson threatened with legal action by YouTuber over trademark catchphrase

By Danny Jones

Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy admits she accidentally sent ‘sexy pic’ to 200 of his friends

Abbey Clancy

Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy admits she accidentally sent ‘sexy pic’ to 200 of his friends

By JOE

You can stay at Karen’s Hotel for full rude diner experience

karen's diner

You can stay at Karen’s Hotel for full rude diner experience

By Charlie Herbert

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Every blue eyed person on Earth is a descendant of one single human

Science

Every blue eyed person on Earth is a descendant of one single human

By Steve Hopkins

‘Sick and upset’ vegan sends ‘last warning’ letter to neighbour over barbecue

‘Sick and upset’ vegan sends ‘last warning’ letter to neighbour over barbecue

By Charlie Herbert

Film described as the ‘Rambo of fighting Nazis’ is getting rave reviews

Amazon Prime

Film described as the ‘Rambo of fighting Nazis’ is getting rave reviews

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Atletico Madrid youth prospect signs for team in England’s eighth tier

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid youth prospect signs for team in England’s eighth tier

By Tom Victor

Heartless sicko coaxes cat towards him before viciously booting it

Animal Cruelty

Heartless sicko coaxes cat towards him before viciously booting it

By Nooruddean Choudry

Failed Hither Green burglary suspect arrested

billy jeeves

Failed Hither Green burglary suspect arrested

By Oli Dugmore

MLS referee deserves an award for not ruling this goal out for offside

Chicago Fire

MLS referee deserves an award for not ruling this goal out for offside

By Ben Kiely

Novak Djokovic faces fine or prison for breaking isolation while Covid positive

Australia

Novak Djokovic faces fine or prison for breaking isolation while Covid positive

By Wayne Farry

Premier League side among favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Premier League side among favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories