Search icon

Lifestyle

05th Mar 2024

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

Joseph Loftus

Whether you’re a driver or not, chances are you’ve seen a speed camera sign before.

They’re on every second road, a direct indication that there’s a speed camera just around the corner.

It’s time to make sure you’re sticking to the speed limit, and if you’re not, it’s time to seriously slow down or risk a hefty fine.

But while we all know what the speed camera sign means, many are only just discovering what it actually shows.

If you’re like me, then chances are you looked at the speed camera sign as an image of an old time camera depicting the lens to the right of the image.

But that’s wrong, as one person took to X recently to explain: “For years i thought the UK speed camera sign depicted a Victorian bellows camera pointing to the right, but it’s just a boring CCTV camera pointing towards the viewer.”

For whatever reason, this feels like a blow.

Naturally, thousands of people were broken-hearted by the revalation, so much so that the man behind the original tweet even issued an apology writing: “Wow i’m so sorry to have caused so much distress and discomfort.

“I accept that it’s not CCTV cos that’s literally different technology, but w/e the stuff on the right is definitely an arm attachment and not old timey bellows!”

The last illusion of childhood is shattered.

Read next:

Influencer goes on bizarre rant after restaurant doesn’t let her eat for free

Americans are losing their minds over the one word Brits use most in shops

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

Football

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

By Callum Boyle

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Influencer goes on bizarre rant after restaurant doesn’t let her eat for free

Influencer goes on bizarre rant after restaurant doesn’t let her eat for free

By Joseph Loftus

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

farts

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

By Charlie Herbert

Iceland cuts price of baby formula to £7.95 amid cost of living crisis

Baby

Iceland cuts price of baby formula to £7.95 amid cost of living crisis

By Ryan Price

‘I’m a primary school teacher and we hate loads of things you buy your kids’

Education

‘I’m a primary school teacher and we hate loads of things you buy your kids’

By Ryan Price

Huge debate sparked after woman says she doesn’t wash her chicken before cooking

Chicken

Huge debate sparked after woman says she doesn’t wash her chicken before cooking

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis slams minister to his face on the state of education

Education

Martin Lewis slams minister to his face on the state of education

By Charlie Herbert

Facebook and Instagram are down across the world

Facebook and Instagram are down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Fresh update claims Xabi Alonso hasn’t held talks with Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen

Fresh update claims Xabi Alonso hasn’t held talks with Bayern Munich

By Callum Boyle

Xabi Alonso delivers huge blow to Liverpool’s new manager search

Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso delivers huge blow to Liverpool’s new manager search

By Callum Boyle

New Netflix drama about a girl who turns into a chicken nugget baffles viewers

chicken nugget

New Netflix drama about a girl who turns into a chicken nugget baffles viewers

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

Chelsea

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Celebrity Big Brother fans stunned by Corrie star Colson Smith’s real age

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother fans stunned by Corrie star Colson Smith’s real age

By Charlie Herbert

Iceland is banning mums from their stores this Mother’s Day

Iceland is banning mums from their stores this Mother’s Day

By Joseph Loftus

FIFA announce another new international tournament that nobody asked for

FIFA

FIFA announce another new international tournament that nobody asked for

By Callum Boyle

Woman left dangling in mid-air after being lifted up by shop shutters

viral TikTok

Woman left dangling in mid-air after being lifted up by shop shutters

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix to air documentary series on Man City’s Treble-winning season

Entertainment

Netflix to air documentary series on Man City’s Treble-winning season

By Callum Boyle

Man United have targeted their first big statement signing for this summer

Football

Man United have targeted their first big statement signing for this summer

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories