People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

Whether you’re a driver or not, chances are you’ve seen a speed camera sign before.

They’re on every second road, a direct indication that there’s a speed camera just around the corner.

It’s time to make sure you’re sticking to the speed limit, and if you’re not, it’s time to seriously slow down or risk a hefty fine.

But while we all know what the speed camera sign means, many are only just discovering what it actually shows.

If you’re like me, then chances are you looked at the speed camera sign as an image of an old time camera depicting the lens to the right of the image.

But that’s wrong, as one person took to X recently to explain: “For years i thought the UK speed camera sign depicted a Victorian bellows camera pointing to the right, but it’s just a boring CCTV camera pointing towards the viewer.”

For whatever reason, this feels like a blow.

for years i thought the UK speed camera sign depicted a Victorian bellows camera pointing to the right, but it’s just a boring CCTV camera pointing towards the viewer :/ pic.twitter.com/sCOVzyRPhW — Hands off Rafah 🇵🇸 (@FeyeraBender) April 4, 2023

Naturally, thousands of people were broken-hearted by the revalation, so much so that the man behind the original tweet even issued an apology writing: “Wow i’m so sorry to have caused so much distress and discomfort.

“I accept that it’s not CCTV cos that’s literally different technology, but w/e the stuff on the right is definitely an arm attachment and not old timey bellows!”

The last illusion of childhood is shattered.

