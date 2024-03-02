Influencer goes on bizarre rant after restaurant doesn’t let her eat for free

“We’re doing our best to promote you for free.”

A restaurant in Manchester have slammed an influencer who asked to eat at the restaurant for free.

Lucky Ramen and Sushi in Ancoats shared a screenshot of a direct message from the influencer who asked if they’d let her and her boyfriend have brunch in exchange for a post on her page.

The initial message read: “Hey sorry I know it’s short notice but I’m in Manchester tomorrow and looking for somewhere for brunch with my partner. Would you be open for a collab with me for a post on my story and page?”

Lucky Ramen and Sushi responded writing: “REALLY? Oh, what a surprise! Another thrilling DM from a blue tick superstar asking for a free feast in exchange for an Insta post. Because, you know, exposure pays the bills!

“We’re just thrilled that you appreciate our food, but hey, we appreciate paying customers even more.”

After sharing the image to their Instagram story, amazingly, the influencer responded (which they also shared to their page).

In the response, the anonymous influencer wrote: “Personally, I think you’re bang out of order. HOW DARE YOU try and expose us like that??? So you think people like us don’t deserve to eat for FREE??? Just in case you didn’t realise, we are doing our best to help and promote you for FREEEE!!!

“We don’t expect much, just a free meal to compensate our time, labour, effort, and positive energy that we are supplying you.

“The fact that you wanna expose us influencers like that, we will not be coming by anytime soon to support.

“Your food looks good and we heard it’s a great busy vibe, hence trying to support. But your arrogance makes me sick. Haha very funny, you got a couple of giggles but we’re the one that are laughing. We go where we want, eat what we want, and lastly – it’s all for free! Who’s laughing now?

I think we all know who’s laughing.

