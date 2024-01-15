Search icon

Lifestyle

15th Jan 2024

Mum sparks debate after criticising parents who brought kids with iPads to restaurant

Charlie Herbert

Mum sparks debate after criticising parents who brought kids with iPads to restaurant

‘This wasn’t McDonald’s – people need to teach their kids how to act in public’

A mum has reignited the debate about kids in restaurants after she complained about a family who had let their children bring tablets with them.

In a video on TikTok, Oklahoma mum Kelsey Davis (@kd81322) filmed herself trying to enjoy a night at a cocktail bar but found her experience ruined by children arguing and playing on iPads.

She said: “Can you hear that? It’s a table of children across from us arguing. And one of them has their tablet on volume 97.”

Her mood hadn’t improved by the time she had to pay her $140 bill either. “People, leave your kids at home or get a babysitter,” Davis said. “Don’t take them… because I want a good night with my husband. And I just feel exhausted from that date night. So thanks for that.”

She explained to Today that her and her husband, who have five children themselves, had been wanting to visit Nola’s Creole & Cocktails in Tulsa for years, and that she was “excited” when they finally got a table.

@kd81322

F them kids 😩 #leavekidsathome #shitasskids #tulsaoklahoma #datenight #thebluntblonde #fyp

♬ original sound – ✙ 𝙼𝚛𝚜.𝙺𝙳 ✙

She said: “The food was amazing, but it was such a stressful experience because of that one awful family.

“They were loud and obnoxious, and had absolutely no regard for other diners. The kids, they weren’t toddlers by the way, were yelling and whooping and hollering and the parents were completely ignoring them.”

Davis said she reckoned the four kids were between the ages of 9 and 12, and had their iPads “blaring.”

“This wasn’t McDonald’s,” she said. “It was a nice Cajun restaurant. People need to teach their kids how to act in public.”

Her video racked up tens of thousands of views on TikTok, with many agreeing with her.

One person commented: “I agree! Love kids, but if they can’t be quiet, please don’t take them to fine dining! And please don’t take them on four-plus hour flights!”

“Girl. I get it,” another person said. “In fact, when me and the hubs go to dinner and are seated next to kids… we ask to be sat somewhere else.”

“If parents would discipline their children and teach them how to be civil little humans and prepare them for the real world, instead of letting an iPad raise them we wouldn’t be having this problem,” someone else added.

Others had a bit of sympathy for the parents though, pointing out that parenting can be difficult at the best of times and that finding childcare isn’t always easy.

One person wrote: “Not everyone has childcare. Kids have a right to be anywhere you do. Some may say you’re annoying for recording yourself at dinner. BE KIND.”

Someone else commented: “Honestly this is one I don’t agree with. Some people don’t trust babysitters or have family close by to watch them. Children exist and deserve to go.”

Related links:

Woman sparks debate after refusing to leave a tip at bridal store

Woman sparks debate after revealing husband ‘babysat’ their child as her ‘Christmas gift’

Topics:

Family,restaurant

RELATED ARTICLES

Gordon Ramsay names the part of a menu you should never order from

Food

Gordon Ramsay names the part of a menu you should never order from

By Simon Kelly

101-year-old student plans to graduate alongside granddaughter

College

101-year-old student plans to graduate alongside granddaughter

By Callum Boyle

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Someone has created a chilli so hot that eating it could potentially kill you

Chilli

Someone has created a chilli so hot that eating it could potentially kill you

By Rory Cashin

25 of the funniest tweets you might have missed in October

Funny

25 of the funniest tweets you might have missed in October

By Ciara Knight

Does your dog’s name feature in the most popular dog names of 2016?

Dogs

Does your dog’s name feature in the most popular dog names of 2016?

By Conor Heneghan

Woman celebrated her 101st birthday with a trip to her favourite beach – where she had not been for 25 years

Beach

Woman celebrated her 101st birthday with a trip to her favourite beach – where she had not been for 25 years

By JOE

Woman scammed by fake ‘Russian astronaut’ who said he needed money to return to Earth

Astronaut

Woman scammed by fake ‘Russian astronaut’ who said he needed money to return to Earth

By Charlie Herbert

Newt found hiding in pack of Aldi celery adopted as pet

Aldi

Newt found hiding in pack of Aldi celery adopted as pet

By George McKay

Fans call for Sven-Goran Eriksson to manage Liverpool legends team

Fans call for Sven-Goran Eriksson to manage Liverpool legends team

By JOE

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

By JOE

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

By Nina McLaughlin

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

Football

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

By Patrick McCarry

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

Horror

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Worrying clip sees Taylor Swift ‘struggle to breathe’ at concert after fan dies from cardiac arrest

Taylor Swift

Worrying clip sees Taylor Swift ‘struggle to breathe’ at concert after fan dies from cardiac arrest

By Callum Boyle

Odds shorten on a very rare transfer deal between Manchester United and Liverpool

Football

Odds shorten on a very rare transfer deal between Manchester United and Liverpool

By Tony Cuddihy

Major League Soccer player shown straight red for firing ball into crowd

Alejandro Romero

Major League Soccer player shown straight red for firing ball into crowd

By Simon Lloyd

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

Baby

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Jon Jones hints he could return to UFC soon in now-deleted Instagram post

Jon jones

Jon Jones hints he could return to UFC soon in now-deleted Instagram post

By Ben Kiely

VIDEO: The Church Of Cannabis is now an officially recognised religion

Cannabis

VIDEO: The Church Of Cannabis is now an officially recognised religion

By Jordan Gold

Load more stories