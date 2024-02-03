Neil Druckmann confirms there’s one more chapter to The Last of Us

It is the news that fans of The Last of Us have been waiting for.

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann has confirmed that he has a concept for a third game in the franchise, explaining: “It does feel like there’s probably one more chapter to this story.”

Druckmann made the comments in the newly-released documentary from video game developer Naughty Dog titled Grounded II.

The feature-length film explores the making of The Last of Us Part II, which was released back in 2020.

For years, fans have speculated as to whether Part II would have a follow-up, something Druckmann himself addressed in the closing moments of the documentary.

In a segment titled Future Days, he explained:

“I did some other interview where someone asked me about The Last of Us and would there be any more stories or something and I mentioned like: ‘We have written a story that takes place after The Last of Us 2, that stars Tommy. And I hope one day we get to make it.’ “And the headlines across the industry were like: ‘Naughty Dog has outlined The Last of Us Part III,’ and that’s actually wrong. It was always a small story, it was never like a full title. “At the time we had higher priorities at Naughty Dog, to fix our pipeline, to fix our work-life balance issues. Just based on where we were, I didn’t want to prioritise this story, so that story was shelved. And I still believe one day it will see the light of day. I don’t know if it will be a game or a show… TBD.”

However, speaking more about what the future holds for the franchise, which was recently adapted for the small screen to great acclaim, he said: “The first game had such a clean concept of the unconditional love a parent feels for their child.

“The second one — once we landed on this idea of the pursuit of justice at any cost, justice for the ones you love — it felt like, oh, there’s a clean concept here and there’s a through line from the first game about love.

“If we never get to do it again, this is a fine ending point.”

Something tells me this is going to generate a headline or two. See you tomorrow.😅 https://t.co/ffMS1YPA1r — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 1, 2024

On a potential third game, Druckmann then added:

“I’ve been thinking about it: Is there a concept there? And for now years I haven’t been able to find that concept. But recently that’s changed. “I don’t have a story, but I do have that concept that, to me, is as exciting as 1, as exciting as 2, is its own thing and yet has this through line for all three. So it does feel like there’s probably one more chapter to this story.”

You can watch Grounded II: Making the Last of Us Part II here: