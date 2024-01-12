Search icon

Lifestyle

12th Jan 2024

Little-known destination called the ‘Maldives of Europe’ is cheap and just three hours away from UK

Jack Peat

You can get pints for 77p!

If you’ve ever dreamed about visiting the Maldives but can’t stomach the long flight or eye-watering expense you might be in luck this summer.

A little-known Albanian beach resort is being raved about by holidaymakers as being the place to visit in 2024.

Known as the ‘Maldives of Europe’, Ksamil boasts beautiful sandy beaches, turquoise waters and pints for just 77p!

You can also find hotel stays for as little as £14.30 a night where you can enjoy the Albanian Riviera for a snip before the resort becomes too popular.

@nicoleisaacsofficial picture perfect 💫 dinner views in Ksamil 🇦🇱 #albania #albanian #albaniantiktok #ksamilalbania #ksamil #fyp #vacation ♬ Sunset – Tobias Bergson

The Balkan Peninsula resort has been the talk of the town among travellers looking for something a little different to the over-priced and over-hyped usual European hotspots.

One person described Ksamil as “paradise on earth”, while others have raved about the “crystal blue waters like in the Maldives”.

A beer can cost as little as 77p according to numbeo.com meaning drinks out won’t break the bank while you’re away, while a three-course meal for two can cost as little as £17.

Visitors can also enjoy quick trips off the mainland to the islands located nearby, the most famous of which is called ‘Ksamil Islands’.

Just like in the Maldives, visitors can swim, snorkel and explore the coastline – without the jet lag wearing you out.

TikToker The Travel Mum is among those who have had the pleasure of visiting the village, after which she described it as the ‘Maldives of Europe’.

The TikToker walked viewers through her trip to the village, which began with a flight to Corfu. From there, she and her family were able to get a ferry across to Sarande in Albania, where they rented a car and drove to Ksamil.

When it came to accommodation, she said: “We’ve booked a central two bedroom apartment for just £190 for six nights.

“It’s a great base for enjoying the many beautiful beaches, but also exploring some great places close by. We’ve just spent £5 at the supermarket to feed five people.”

@thetravelmum If you’re looking for a budget friendly destination with white sands, clear blue sea, historic sights to explore, delicious food and cheap beer 🍻 Ksamil in Albania might be for you 🤩 I have just published a blog post on our website about how you can get there, some accommodation recommendations and things you can do whilst there! #ksamil #ksamilalbania #ksamilislands #ksamilbeach #budgettravel #travelideas #cheaptravel #thetravelmum #visitalbania #albaniatravel ♬ original sound – The Travel Mum | Cheap Travel

Related links

Millionaire gymnast had brutal one word response after Andrew Tate slid into her DMs

Love Island fans call for contestant to be axed over ‘uncomfortable’ age gap

Geoff Shreeves quits role at Sky Sports after 32 years

Ex-Top Gear host says Freddie Flintoff ‘decided life was more important’ than TV show after crash

Topics:

Albania,Beach,Beaches,maldives,summer holidays

RELATED ARTICLES

Family terrified after spotting ominous detail in beach snap

Australia

Family terrified after spotting ominous detail in beach snap

By Charlie Herbert

Gatwick Airport workers to strike for eight days in summer holidays

Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport workers to strike for eight days in summer holidays

By Steve Hopkins

Little-known destination called the ‘Maldives of Europe’ is cheap and just three hours away from UK

Albania

Little-known destination called the ‘Maldives of Europe’ is cheap and just three hours away from UK

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

This is definitely one of the most unusual ways that you’ll see a fry-up served

Bacon

This is definitely one of the most unusual ways that you’ll see a fry-up served

By JOE

Video: The first teasers for Clarkson, Hammond & May Live…

Cars

Video: The first teasers for Clarkson, Hammond & May Live…

By JOE

Is this the most indulgent beer in the world?

Beer

Is this the most indulgent beer in the world?

By JOE

World Health Organisation advises ‘little to no screen time’ for children under five

Children

World Health Organisation advises ‘little to no screen time’ for children under five

By Wil Jones

Ukrainian soldiers scream ‘God save the Queen!’ when firing UK-made missiles, report says

Ben Wallace

Ukrainian soldiers scream ‘God save the Queen!’ when firing UK-made missiles, report says

By Danny Jones

The one word you should never use when speaking to your partner

Relationship advice

The one word you should never use when speaking to your partner

By Cathy Donohue

Primark opens Stitch cafe with shakes, waffles and more

Primark opens Stitch cafe with shakes, waffles and more

By Nina McLaughlin

BBC issues fresh warning to people who don’t pay their TV license

BBC issues fresh warning to people who don’t pay their TV license

By Nina McLaughlin

Radio 1 legend Annie Nightingale has died

Radio 1 legend Annie Nightingale has died

By Joseph Loftus

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Glen Powell confirmed to return for Top Gun 3

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Glen Powell confirmed to return for Top Gun 3

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By Steve Hopkins

Man shares non-nonsense method to stop ‘disrespectful’ people walking across his lawn

Man shares non-nonsense method to stop ‘disrespectful’ people walking across his lawn

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Pranksters cruelly alter Ronda Rousey’s Wikipedia page after UFC 193

Holly Holm

Pranksters cruelly alter Ronda Rousey’s Wikipedia page after UFC 193

By Kevin McGillicuddy

Brits set for freezing temperatures as low as -5C for coldest May in 25 years

coldest May

Brits set for freezing temperatures as low as -5C for coldest May in 25 years

By Danny Jones

Martin Lewis warns ‘people will die this winter’ as energy bill price cap soars 80%

cost of living

Martin Lewis warns ‘people will die this winter’ as energy bill price cap soars 80%

By Danny Jones

Remi Garde has been sacked by Aston Villa, according to reports

Aston Villa

Remi Garde has been sacked by Aston Villa, according to reports

By Kevin Beirne

UK town has so many cannabis farms residents are suffering daily power cuts

Cannabis

UK town has so many cannabis farms residents are suffering daily power cuts

By Charlie Herbert

Arsene Wenger suggests social media could be used to make substitutions

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger suggests social media could be used to make substitutions

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories