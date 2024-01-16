Search icon

16th Jan 2024

‘I found out my daughter is not mine and now I want to leave my cheating wife but people say I’m wrong’

Joseph Loftus

‘That poor little girl’

A father has sparked a huge debate on social media after revealing his plan to leave his wife and child after finding out that the child is not his.

The anonymous man is believed to be from the US and took to Reddit where he wrote that during an argument with his wife she let it slip that their nine-year-old daughter isn’t his.

The man explained that while he kept a straight face during the argument, as soon as his wife realised what she had said, she rushed off to bed.

He then explained that he went to get a paternity test over the next few days and it was confirmed that the girl he had raised for the last nine years was not his.

Taking to Reddit, the man wrote: “Long story short I got a paternity test and I wasn’t her father. I showed it to my wife who begged and pleaded with me not to get a divorce, but I told her that I was.

“I told my family and friends what happened and they said I should cut them out of my life including my daughter. I don’t want to raise a child that’s not mine nor do I wanna pay for her either.

“My wife keeps calling me telling me not to make her and our child homeless, but I don’t care if she is homeless or not she shouldn’t have cheated. For people wondering where her real dad is he’s dead, he died a few years ago.”

Most people in the comments did not speak about the husband nor the wife, but instead the daughter, with almost everybody feeling exceedingly sorry for her.

One person wrote: “That poor little girl is in a family where her mother got pregnant from another guy around her wedding day, and after nine years used that fact in an argument to hurt her husband.

“She’s also in a family where her father’s side will jump at the chance to abandon this girl because of what her mother did. And a father who thinks it’s ok to just drop the child he raised for nine years because they don’t share a biological bond. Let’s face it, this girl is surrounded by assholes.”

Another said: “I have two kids. If tonight I find out that they’re not biologically mine? Tomorrow I still have two kids. I love them unconditionally, not because we share genes.”

A third wrote: “You may not be your daughters father, but you are your daughters Dad. She’s only nine. Abandoning her is going to hurt her real bad, real permanent. Think on it.”

