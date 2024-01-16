Search icon

16th Jan 2024

‘My wife wants to leave our toddler behind and go on a month-long solo holiday because she’s tired’

Joseph Loftus

She says she wants her identity back

A husband has been left absolutely furious after his wife expressed her desire to go travelling in Europe alone after having a baby together.

The 32-year-old man and his slightly younger wife have been together for four years and have a 16-month-old daughter together, he explained on Reddit.

However he claims his wife is “tired of feeling like a mum” and wants to “earn” some time back from parenting.

Taking to Reddit, the husband couldn’t understand why his wife wants to “abandon” their child.

He wrote: “Anyway, my wife and I have had a huge fight over something. She says that she is tired from feeling like a mom and wants to take a vacation for 4 weeks with her friend who is based in Europe. Her reasoning for going for 4 weeks is that she gets to “earn” it after childbirth and 1.5 years of being a mom. She also says she has her own savings and how she always dreamt of exploring Europe so this is her chance and she wants her identity back.

“I disagreed with her and told her that priorities are bound to change and she cannot expect to have a single life back. I would happily step up and take on her share of childcare if she wanted to do a weekend trip or a spa day and would fully support that. Apparently that’s not enough for her.

“I told her if she wants to really do something about her savings, it would be great if WE could do something maybe as a couple or a family TOGETHER because I also deserve a break as much as she does. I told her how it’s selfish she is choosing to spend her savings entirely on herself when I nearly exhausted all MY personal savings on a large family expense.”

The post continued: “I told her I cannot fathom the idea of a mom wanting to be away from her toddler for nearly a month and almost shamed her for it (may make me an a**hole but emotions were high and I was angry), and it was making things difficult for me because I realistically would have to exhaust my PTO AND be both Mom and Dad to our baby.

“I told her I cannot stay in a relationship with someone who cannot compromise with me on this. What should I do?”

The man also added that his wife is not suffering from Post-Partum Depression.

The story left commenters beneath the post in complete debate. Many were on the side of the husband, many others on the side of the wife. Some also advised that it was probably time for the duo to separate.

What’s your take?

