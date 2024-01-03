Search icon

03rd Jan 2024

Halle Berry fans spot nasty detail in swimsuit photo

Joseph Loftus

‘Couldn’t hide these rocks’

Halle Berry has recently found herself in comment city after posting what at first glance appears to be a normal swimsuit photo, until you see it.

Once seen, it can’t be unseen, and has left many pondering why Halle shared the picture at all.

The 57-year-old former Bond girl shared the image to her 8.6 million followers on Instagram but many people were left both confused and repulsed by the photo.

Pictured sitting among a giant rock formation in a black one-piece while posing for the camera in the shade, Halle can be seen enveloped by a mass of large stones.

However if you look towards Halle’s feet, you’ll see three large droplets of what appear to be faeces.

Completely unphased by the apparent poop, Halle captioned the post: “Couldn’t hide these rocks.”

One person, who was quick to notice the elephant in the room, wrote: “Literally nobody sees the 3 giant mounds of human sh*t??? Seriously, why post that photo with the sh*t in it?”

Another wrote: “Am I the only one who sees the poop.”

A third commented: “Dope Pic, crop the poop that’s right in front of you out of this pic tho !!”

While a fourth argued in Halle’s favour, writing: “Why are people looking so hard for the negative in this beautifully calm setting? How do you even know if that’s sh*t??? Anyway… Great pic Ms. Halle.”

