Man cradles daughter’s head for 45 minutes on flight so she can sleep

But the post has caused some backlash

People are taking to social media to discuss a recent post about a dad’s decision to cradle his daughter’s head for 45 minutes so that she could sleep peacefully while on board a flight.

The initial post was made to Reddit by a user under the name therra123 who shared the precious moment between father and daughter.

The user shared an image of the interaction which shows a father sitting behind his daughter, his hand outstretched, as her head is nestled in it while she drifts between dreams.

It’s not a comfortable situation for the father, but he’s doing his best to make sure his girl can catch some shut eye.

The post was captioned: “This man kept his hand in this position for 45 minutes so his daughter could sleep well.”

Despite the seemingly wholesome gesture, some people were still bizarrely annoyed by the act with one person writing: “Seriously. Roll up a hoodie jacket and bam! Insta-pillow. Or here’s a crazy thought: ask a flights attendant for a blanket and pillow.”

Another commented: “Shows a distinct lack of creative problem solving. 45 min you say and couldn’t think of a practical solution. Huh!”

A third person wrote: “I feel like… I feel like there’s a better way.”

A fourth added: “How on Earth could anyone relax knowing someone’s doing this for them??”

And a fifth noted: “I’ll give my 9 month old daughter that treatment, but when she’s 10 or 12 or 15, she’s gonna have to use some problem solving skills and get a pillow. I’m raising my daughter to be a woman, not a hopeless damsel in distress.”

What’s your take?

