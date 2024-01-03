Search icon

03rd Jan 2024

Woman ‘mortified’ after dad spies X-rated detail in holiday photo

Joseph Loftus

‘Dad zoomed in’

A woman and her partner were left absolutely “mortified” after sharing a holiday picture with their family only to later notice something very embarrassing was in the foreground of the pic.

When going on holiday with your partner, it’s only natural to take hundreds of pics to remember the occasion, and a few to send into the family group chat to remind your loved ones that you’re having a great time.

That’s what Kelsey did before realising something a little blue was in the picture.

Kelsey then shared her very embarrassing WhatsApp exchange to X, after sending what she thought was an innocent picture in the family chat.

Captioning her post, Kelsey wrote: “Sorry dad. Will not be sending more holiday pics in a hurry x.”

Here’s the picture in question. Can you spot the raunchy detail?

If your eyes aren’t as good as Kelsey’s dad’s then focus them on the bottom of the picture and see if you can find the horrifying item.

Yes that’s right. That orange bottle is non other than a handy travel-sized container of Durex lube.

Responding to the picture, Kelsey’s mum wrote: “Dad said the pics r lovely [sic], nice Durex bottle.”

Kelsey quickly tried to make her excuses arguing: “It’s elliots knee cream!”

Kelsey’s mum then replied saying: “Dad zoomed in!”

Oh no.

Well that’s certainly one holiday you won’t want to be rushing home from.

