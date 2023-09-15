Search icon

News

15th Sep 2023

Family reaches £21.7 million settlement after son bullied to death at school

Charlie Herbert

Family reaches £21.7 million settlement after son bullied to death at school

Diego Stolz had told staff about the bullying, but nothing was done

A family in California has reached a $27 million settlement (£21.7m) after their 13-year-old son was punched to death at school.

On September 16, 2019, Diego Stolz was punched to death at his middle school by two 14-year-old boys.

The pair pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and assault in juvenile court and were sentenced to 47 days in jail plus community service and therapy, NBC News reports.

Now, the Stolz family have reached a settlement with the San Moreno Valley Unified School District, described as the largest ever “in a school bullying case in the United States.”

The family’s legal counsel at Taylor & Ring LLP said in a post on Facebook: “Diego was, by all accounts, the sweetest nicest kid you could ever meet. When the bullies confronted him yet again (for no good reason), Diego put his hands to his side because he was told to never fight at school. The two bullies sucker-punched him and killed him.”

Diego Stolz died after he was attacked by two bullies in September 2019 (Taylor & Ring/Facebook)

The family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school district, accusing school administrators of not taking appropriate action after Diego had told them about the bullying.

“The school had promised Diego and his family the prior week that the boys would be disciplined and suspended. They weren’t,” Taylor & Ring said in their statement. “The following Monday when Diego came to his middle school, they killed him. We hope this case is a [wake-up] call to all schools in the U.S. – take your anti-bullying policies seriously, and when a student complains, take action. You have a duty to protect kids at school.”

In footage of the incident shared on social media, the bullies were seen to punch Diego from behind, causing him to fall over and hit his head on a concrete pillar.

The two bullies then continued to punch him.

Diego died nine days later from a brain injury.

In a letter to families and school staff, Moreno Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Martinrex Kedziora said: “Regarding anti-bullying efforts … there have been many changes that have happened these past few years.

“A few of those changes include a district-wide centralized online bullying form; distribution of classroom posters regarding the definition of bullying, types of bullying and how to report it; distribution of business cards with a QR code to report bullying; shortcuts on student Chromebooks that will go directly to the online bullying form; and updates of district and school websites to feature videos, links and resources regarding bullying.”

Kedziora continued: “On behalf of the Moreno Valley Unified School District Board of Education, we want you to know that we truly care about each and every student and staff member in our district.

“The news of Diego’s death was not something we took lightly. The safety and well-being of our students will remain our top priority.”

Following his death, Stolz’s family donated Diego’s organs to that their tragedy could be ‘transformed into the gift of life for other children.’

Related links:

Teen fresh out of high school opens a cafe and is heartbroken when it gets no customers

Family pull son out of school after he’s told to remove American flags from his truck

UK schools in lockdown after emails ‘threatening violence to children and staff’

Topics:

America,Bullying,School

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

America

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

By Steve Hopkins

Caitlyn Jenner says restaurant using her before and after pics on toilet doors is ‘funny as hell’

America

Caitlyn Jenner says restaurant using her before and after pics on toilet doors is ‘funny as hell’

By Steve Hopkins

Tourist sparks outrage after ‘inappropriate behaviour’ with Copenhagen statue

America

Tourist sparks outrage after ‘inappropriate behaviour’ with Copenhagen statue

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Storm Eunice brings ‘dangerous conditions’ as rare red weather warnings issued

COBRA

Storm Eunice brings ‘dangerous conditions’ as rare red weather warnings issued

By Danny Jones

Marijuana company is being sued for not getting people high enough

California

Marijuana company is being sued for not getting people high enough

By Charlie Herbert

British man arrested in Berlin on suspicion of being a Russian spy

Britain

British man arrested in Berlin on suspicion of being a Russian spy

By Charlie Herbert

Putin critic Bill Browder arrested on Russian Interpol warrant, released without charge

Bill Browder

Putin critic Bill Browder arrested on Russian Interpol warrant, released without charge

By Rich Cooper

Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t ask Queen to use Lilibet name, says Palace source

Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t ask Queen to use Lilibet name, says Palace source

By Danny Jones

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder ahead of Liverpool’s game with Roma

Champions League

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder ahead of Liverpool’s game with Roma

By Simon Lloyd

EA release statement on whether Mason Greenwood will be in EA Sports FC

EA SPORTS

EA release statement on whether Mason Greenwood will be in EA Sports FC

By JOE

What the 1-8 numbers the dentist calls out while looking at your teeth actually mean

Dentist

What the 1-8 numbers the dentist calls out while looking at your teeth actually mean

By Charlie Herbert

Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast are reuniting for new series

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast are reuniting for new series

By Charlie Herbert

Here’s what will happen to XL bullies after the ban

Here’s what will happen to XL bullies after the ban

By Joseph Loftus

Man had two guesses to remember forgotten password or lose £200million worth of Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Man had two guesses to remember forgotten password or lose £200million worth of Bitcoin

By Charlie Herbert

Philip Schofield’s This Morning scandal set to be turned into TV series

Philip Schofield’s This Morning scandal set to be turned into TV series

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Developer reveals Xbox Easter Egg after waiting nearly 20 years for people to find it

games console

Developer reveals Xbox Easter Egg after waiting nearly 20 years for people to find it

By Claudia McInerney

Moment woman gets upgraded to business class after being mistaken for Lioness Chloe Kelly

Chloe Kelly

Moment woman gets upgraded to business class after being mistaken for Lioness Chloe Kelly

By Danny Jones

WATCH: Angel Di Maria scores stunning crucial late goal as PSG deny Napoli

Angel Di Maria

WATCH: Angel Di Maria scores stunning crucial late goal as PSG deny Napoli

By Simon Lloyd

When will Raheem Sterling finally shake off his bad boy image?

Manchester City

When will Raheem Sterling finally shake off his bad boy image?

By Nooruddean Choudry

Premier League clubs circle round unwanted Isco after poor start to season with Real Madrid

Chelsea

Premier League clubs circle round unwanted Isco after poor start to season with Real Madrid

By Reuben Pinder

Bouncer in racial abuse video says it ‘felt worse than when knife was pulled on him’

Birmingham

Bouncer in racial abuse video says it ‘felt worse than when knife was pulled on him’

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories