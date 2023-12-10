Dave Grohl feeds homeless on day off during Foo Fighters tour

What a guy

Whilst most rock superstars might decide to use a day off on tour to get some rest and recuperation, Dave Grohl is not like most people.

The Foo Fighters decided help feed the homeless on his day off on the band’s tour of Australia.

News.au reports that Grohl volunteered with Melbourne-based charity The Big Umbrella Foundation on Friday (December 8), treating those in need to “an epic American style BBQ with all the trimmings.”

The organisation shared a post on social media with pictures of Grohl helping out and an explanation about how one of the most famous guys in music came to work with them.

The caption read: “It will be a day ‘our friends on the streets’ will never forget as they brushed up against a rock legend and one of the nicest guys on the planet who genuinely cares for people in need. No words can fully capture the impact of this positive experience.

“Dave and his mates… spent 18 hours preparing and lovingly smoking 120kgs of pork ribs, pork butt and beef brisket before delivering it to MG’s kitchen the next morning. MG’s kitchen, named after our dear friend and mentor Michael Gudinski, was filled with the big hearted awesome crew from Frontier touring who dedicated their day to prepping this very special lunch for people experiencing food insecurity.”

The charity explained that Grohl and his crew turned up at the kitchen at 9am “bounding with energy and enthusiasm to prep soft potato rolls piled high with pulled pork, coleslaw and pickles, smoked pork ribs and succulent beef brisket.”

Whilst word has spread that a BBQ feast was being put on, those queueing had no idea that rock legend was the one behind the food.

The foundation added that Grohl spent more than two hours “feeding 430 meals, posing for photos, signing whatever people found from cardboard plates and t-shirts whilst also being so humble.”

This isn’t the first time Grohl has decided to help out at a shelter. Last year, the singer put on an almighty feast for people in need after turning up at a Los Angeles homeless shelter with a giant smoker.

The rock legend spent 16 hours at the grill preparing ribs, pork, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw and beans for the city’s less well-off.

