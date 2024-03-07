Search icon

Lifestyle

07th Mar 2024

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

JOE

‘I just don’t want you to do this to me anymore’

Emily Ratajkowski wants comedian Celeste Barber to stop making fun of her Instagram posts and has issued a plea to the comedian to stop parodying her.

The 40-year-old Australian has gained a cult following off the stage for humorously recreating celebrities’ Instagram posts. But the target of the posts, haven’t always found them quite as amusing.

Ratajkowski spoke about Barber in an episode of her High Low podcast after having a bit of history with her.

The 31-year-old blocked the comedian in 2021 after she mocked one of the model’s swimwear campaigns, captioning it: “We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my a**.”

Barber noted the conflict during an interview with Fitzy and Wippa on Australia’s Nova radio station, saying: “I don’t think Emily is a fan. That’s OK, she’s allowed to not love it. But she blocked me.”

The post had also faced criticism from Barber’s followers who claimed it was an example of “internalised misogyny” and blamed women for being objectified if they showed off their body.

Speaking about the drama on her podcast, Ratajkowski said: “This whole drama with Celeste has been blown out of proportion. In general, I find her to be really funny. But, [the] message I was trying to send to her was, ‘I just don’t want you to do this to me anymore.'”

She continued: “[I want] to be able to do my thing, whether that be writing about my terrifying experiences in an industry that doesn’t protect women and young girls and femme-presenting people while also having a bathing suit line.”

At the time of Barber’s post, Ratajkowski had written a post in The Cut titled ‘Buying Myself Back’ about other people using her image for their own gain without her consent.

She added: “I was like, I’m not giving her my consent for this joke anymore. It just landed at a specific time for me.”

Ratajkowski confirmed that she has no ill will toward Barber but finds her style of humour to be inherently misogynistic about women who put their bodies on display, explaining: “We really love to pick on female influencers, like they are considered the trash, lamest, most cringe, most embarrassing people on the planet.

“I fundamentally find that to be sexist. Yeah, no s**t women want to be influencers – it’s one of the ways that women have learned to be successful and make money. They’re hustling.”

Related links:

Topics:

Emily Ratajkowski,Instagram

RELATED ARTICLES

Meta reveals what caused global Facebook and Instagram outage

Facebook

Meta reveals what caused global Facebook and Instagram outage

By Charlie Herbert

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland in huge Insta follower cull

Instagram

Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland in huge Insta follower cull

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

Angry

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

By Ryan Price

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

Breakfast

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

By Charlie Herbert

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

couples

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

By JOE

‘I went on a 2,000 person nude cruise – this is what it’s like’

Cruise

‘I went on a 2,000 person nude cruise – this is what it’s like’

By Charlie Herbert

Singer who provided litter trays for ‘animal-identifying’ fans at live shows is now offering nappies

Singer who provided litter trays for ‘animal-identifying’ fans at live shows is now offering nappies

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

By Joseph Loftus

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

Angry

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

By Ryan Price

McDonald’s Creme Egg McFlurry returns from next week

Food

McDonald’s Creme Egg McFlurry returns from next week

By Nina McLaughlin

The 12/1 ‘dead cert’ accumulator for the Cheltenham festival

The 12/1 ‘dead cert’ accumulator for the Cheltenham festival

By Niall McIntyre

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

Breakfast

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

By Charlie Herbert

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

By Stephen Porzio

Airline to allow cats and dogs to fly in cabins alongside owners

Airline

Airline to allow cats and dogs to fly in cabins alongside owners

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

By JOE

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

Cold War

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

By Charlie Herbert

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

Television

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

By Charlie Herbert

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

By Nina McLaughlin

Warnings issued over rare snow phenomenon ahead of new Beast from the East

beast from the east

Warnings issued over rare snow phenomenon ahead of new Beast from the East

By Charlie Herbert

Zoe Ball shares ‘heartbreaking news’ as she steps back from radio show

BBC

Zoe Ball shares ‘heartbreaking news’ as she steps back from radio show

By Ryan Price

Load more stories