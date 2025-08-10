Search icon

Health

10th Aug 2025

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Dan Seddon

Bashing the bishop is a scientifically proven way of staying healthy

Regular ejaculation is something of a cheat code when it comes to shielding yourself from cancer.

In a study published by European Urology, which followed 32,000 men for 18 years, scientists discovered the magic number of 21 times per month will reduce the chances of getting prostate cancer, specifically, by 20%.

Although no clear reason is known, Dr. Anne Calvaresi – chair of the Urology Care Foundation’s Prostate Health Committee – theorised that ejaculation may protect the prostate by flushing out harmful chemicals that build up in semen.

“We found that men reporting higher compared to lower ejaculatory frequency in adulthood were less likely to be subsequently diagnosed with prostate cancer,” the study’s author wrote.

“This large prospective study provides the strongest evidence to date of a beneficial role of ejaculation in the prevention of prostate cancer.”

Man putting hand in his pants (Adobe Stock/andranik123)

However, we don’t live in a utopian reality and ejaculating almost every single day of the month isn’t going to save your prostate all on its own.

Experts claim that obesity, tobacco, and high-fat processed food can all lead to cancerous diagnosis, so it’s highly recommended to cut those things out of our lives.

Dr. James Balch previously had this to say on the matter: “If a man wants to stay out of the operating room and avoid cancer of the prostate, he needs to go full blast to avoid the high-fat junk foods and environmental toxins that contribute to prostate problems and to start a wise nutritional program that includes the basic supplements that affect the prostate.”

This comes as a Spanish firm introduced half-hour masturbation breaks at the office earlier this year.

One of its staff members told Indy100 that the additional downtime promotes “less aggression” and “more productivity” in the workplace, with the undermentioned bonus of protecting prostates.

