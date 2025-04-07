Search icon

07th Apr 2025

What time will Nintendo Switch 2 pre orders go live in the UK?

Jonny Yates

This is what time pre orders will go live

Nintendo recently announced pre-order and release date details for the upcoming Switch 2 console.

The tech brand confirmed that the much-anticipated console will be available to pre order on 8 April, with an official release date of 5 June.

It’ll be priced at £359.99 for the standalone console and £429.99 for the bundle featuring Mario Kart World in the UK.

A number of retailers launched pre order pages early, allowing fans to sign-up to the waitlist and be the first to secure the console.

This includes the likes of Amazon and Very, while Currys have encouraged customers to head to their local store to pre order.

Although 8 April has been confirmed as the pre-order date, the official time of it going live in the UK hasn’t been revealed yet.

In Canada, superstore Walmart confirmed that pre-orders will go live at 9am ET / 12pm ET on 8 April but has since given an update following the Nintendo Direct event.

They posted on X: “On second thought… we’re switching it up by launching earlier!”.

Walmart Canada will now launch Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders nine hours earlier at 12:01am EST on 8 April.

They added that “due to demand, there will be a limit of 1 console per household”.

Those who have signed up to the waitlist via UK retailers like Amazon, Currys and others will receive an email on 8 April with their pre order link if they’ve been successful.

Stock is expected to be limited, with first-come first-served basis and it’s likely that only a handful will be made available to pre order online outside of the waitlist.

It’s not yet known the official time, but it’s expected to be in the morning, similar to other console releases like the PlayStation 5.

How do I pre order the Nintendo Switch 2?

You can check the latest pre order stock updates from UK Nintendo Switch 2 retailers:

