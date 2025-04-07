Every UK retailer that will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock and pre orders including Amazon, Currys

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Nintendo have announced more information about the Switch 2 during its Nintendo Direct event.

The gaming brand revealed more details of the much-anticipated console during their live stream on Wednesday, 2 April.

They confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 console will be released on 5 June, with pre-orders opening on 8 April.

And fans will initially be able to purchase the standalone console for £395.99 or a bundle which includes Mario Kart World for £429.99.

Some of its features include new magnetic Joycon controllers, a ‘C’ button that will pull up the chat menu and you can communicate with friends while playing as well as 7.9-inch screen and 256GB of internal storage – eight times that of the original Switch.

They’ve also confirmed Mario Kart World will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.

The new game will allow players to drive off the race track and drive “virtually everywhere”, with 24 drivers in each race, which is the most in Mario Kart history.

It will be released on the same day as the Nintendo Switch and more details will be revealed during their next live event on 17 April at 2pm UK time.

Ahead of the release a number of retailers launched landing pages for the Nintendo Switch 2 so fans can sign-up and register their interest.

This includes major UK retailers like Currys, Smyths, EE and Amazon, who will be selling the much-anticipated console.

Once you’re signed up you’ll be the first to know when pre-orders open for the console, and you can bookmark the product pages for the latest information.

Below we’ve put together a guide of some of the biggest retailers to keep an eye on following the Nintendo Direct event.

Nintendo Store

The Nintendo Store’s website confirms that pre-orders will open from 8 April.

The page reads: “We’ll be right back. Nintendo Switch 2 bundles, games and accessories will be available to pre-order on My Nintendo Store soon.”

It’s been updated as it previously stated that the price of the console will be £359.99 and bundle with Mario Kart World will be priced at £429.99.

You can also pre-order the console from other retailers.

Currys

Currys has created a page for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK. You can check out the page here.

Shoppers can register their interest on the page by filling in your details. Following the console’s announcement last week, the retailer also said that customers could register their interest in-store.

You’ll be sent the latest information via email from Currys once pre-orders launch on 8 April, so keep an eye on your inbox the website.

Amazon

Amazon has officially launched the page for the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World and it’s currently listed on the website here at £429.99.

They’ve also launched the page for the standalone console here, which is priced at £395.99.

Although you can’t pre-order and pay for the console right now, shoppers can now “request invite” to pre-order.

They also confirmed that if you are invited to purchase you’ll get an email with a link that’s valid for 22 hours, so keep an eye on your inbox.

You can also bookmark the Nintendo page on Amazon here for the latest updates.

Smyths

Customers can also register their interest on Smyths here.

Just enter your email address to subscribe and receive news and updates on Nintendo Switch 2, with the retailer adding that you’ll receive “special offers and promotions for Nintendo Switch”.

EE

You can register your interest with EE here and spread the cost of the payment once its released.

EE also regularly does gaming bundles so you might be able to get the Nintendo Switch 2 with a new game. Plus you can trade in your old console and get some money back so you can make a saving.