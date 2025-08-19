Search icon

19th Aug 2025

One of the biggest-selling games of the year gets big discount for limited time

Jonny Yates

One of the biggest-selling PS5 games of the year gets huge discount for Prime Day.

‘The visuals are impressive’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

One of the biggest-selling games of the year so far – Assassin’s Creed Shadows – has a discount on Amazon.

The deluxe edition of the game for Xbox Series X/S is usually priced at £84.99 but has been discounted by 18%.

This puts the best-selling game at £69.99 on the Amazon website, and the same price as the standard edition.

It’s a rare discount for the recently released game, which was previously dropped in price as part of the Prime Day sale. The day of deals on Amazon’s website saw the PS5 version discounted to just £39.99.

PS5 players can get Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Amazon with an exclusive limited edition version of the game. This edition includes the game as well as additional digital content.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the best-selling games of 2025. (Amazon)

Released in March 2025, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the 14th game in the series, following 2023’s Mirage.

It’s set in 16th century Japan towards the end of the Sengoku period, and focuses on the struggle between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order.

There are two protagonists with different gameplay styles: Fujibayashi Naoe, a kunoichi, and Yasuke, an African samurai inspired by the historical figure of the same name.

It’s become one of the best-selling games in the US, and has had the largest physical video game launch in the UK for 2025, and fans are raving about it.

“The setting makes this game interesting straight out of the gates. With great scenery, cultural differences handled sympatheticly and a proper engine for this generation. This is a much better creed game than Valhalla,” said one gamer.

One five star reviewer said the game “has all the great features of previous RPG series of Assassins Creed” and “there are a lot of secrets to explore”.

Another said “the world feels rich and well-crafted”, adding that “the gameplay is smooth, the visuals are impressive”.

To purchase Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Xbox Series X/S head to Amazon here.

