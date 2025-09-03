Search icon

Gaming

03rd Sep 2025

‘World’s best gaming keyboard’ price drops in massive Amazon sale

Stephen Hurrell

It’s been called ‘top tier’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The ‘world’s best gaming keyboard’ has dropped in price in a pre-Black Friday deal on Amazon.

Mechanical keyboards are a popular choice with serious gamers because of their programmable tactile keys, durability and customisable lighting. 

The Corsair K70 Max magnetic and mechanical keyboard is a serious piece of gaming kit and has been labelled one of the best on the market. 

It allows you to register key presses eight times faster than a standard keyboard and each key can be set to do different actions depending on the pressure of the key press, allowing you to break out one-two combos quickly and easily.

For example, you can set a key to make a character walk and pressing the key harder can make the character run.

The lights can also be configured on the high-end keyboard and users have lined up to praise the design, build quality and functionality of the gaming device.

A reviewer said: “The Corsair K70 MAX is hands down one of the best gaming keyboards I’ve ever used! While the price is on the higher side, the features and build quality make it totally worth it.

“If you want a top-tier gaming keyboard, the K70 MAX is an absolute beast. Highly recommend!”

Another added: “Worth the money but personally I’d prefer to pick it up when it’s on sale.”

The price has dropped from £209.99 to just £169.99 in the latest Amazon sale. The 19% discount brings the price down to mid-range mechanical keyboards.

However, those who want to try a Corsair for even less can get the K70 standard model for just £62.99, down from £89.99 in the sale.

There are even more affordable mechanical keyboards in the Amazon sale. A budget £33 option by Tecknet is on sale and comes with programmable keys, 24 LED light options and USB plug and play, which means it is easier to set up than the more expensive models.

Those who want a more established mechanical keyboard brand can go for the Logitech G413 full size mechanical keyboard, which has been reduced from £80 to just £41 in the sale.

The Logitech option comes with tactile mechanical keys, ultra durable PBT key caps and a brushed aluminium-magnesium backbone for extra durability.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,Gaming,Gaming JOE

RELATED ARTICLES

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kirby Air Riders pre orders open in the UK for Nintendo Switch 2

Affiliate

Kirby Air Riders pre orders open in the UK for Nintendo Switch 2

By Stephen Hurrell

One of the biggest-selling games of the year gets big discount for limited time

Affiliate

One of the biggest-selling games of the year gets big discount for limited time

By Jonny Yates

One of the best horror games of all time has price slashed in PS5 sale

Affiliate

One of the best horror games of all time has price slashed in PS5 sale

By Stephen Hurrell

Xbox users to be required to verify age under new Online Safety Act

Entertainment

Xbox users to be required to verify age under new Online Safety Act

By Harry Warner

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

Grand Theft Auto

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

By Dan Seddon

Nintendo fans can get a discount on this Switch console in rare deal

Affiliate

Nintendo fans can get a discount on this Switch console in rare deal

By Jonny Yates

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

theft

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

By Charlie Herbert

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

employment

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

By Ava Keady

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

mi6

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

News

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

By Sammi Minion

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

digital id

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

By Ava Keady

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

London

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

By Sammi Minion

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

all stars

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

By Ava Keady

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories