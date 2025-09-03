‘World’s best gaming keyboard’ price drops in massive Amazon sale

It’s been called ‘top tier’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The ‘world’s best gaming keyboard’ has dropped in price in a pre-Black Friday deal on Amazon.

Mechanical keyboards are a popular choice with serious gamers because of their programmable tactile keys, durability and customisable lighting.

The Corsair K70 Max magnetic and mechanical keyboard is a serious piece of gaming kit and has been labelled one of the best on the market.

It allows you to register key presses eight times faster than a standard keyboard and each key can be set to do different actions depending on the pressure of the key press, allowing you to break out one-two combos quickly and easily.

For example, you can set a key to make a character walk and pressing the key harder can make the character run.

The lights can also be configured on the high-end keyboard and users have lined up to praise the design, build quality and functionality of the gaming device.

A reviewer said: “The Corsair K70 MAX is hands down one of the best gaming keyboards I’ve ever used! While the price is on the higher side, the features and build quality make it totally worth it.

“If you want a top-tier gaming keyboard, the K70 MAX is an absolute beast. Highly recommend!”

Another added: “Worth the money but personally I’d prefer to pick it up when it’s on sale.”

The price has dropped from £209.99 to just £169.99 in the latest Amazon sale. The 19% discount brings the price down to mid-range mechanical keyboards.

However, those who want to try a Corsair for even less can get the K70 standard model for just £62.99, down from £89.99 in the sale.

There are even more affordable mechanical keyboards in the Amazon sale. A budget £33 option by Tecknet is on sale and comes with programmable keys, 24 LED light options and USB plug and play, which means it is easier to set up than the more expensive models.

Those who want a more established mechanical keyboard brand can go for the Logitech G413 full size mechanical keyboard, which has been reduced from £80 to just £41 in the sale.

The Logitech option comes with tactile mechanical keys, ultra durable PBT key caps and a brushed aluminium-magnesium backbone for extra durability.