07th Apr 2025

UK retailer releases early Nintendo pre-orders amid huge Switch 2 demand

Jonny Yates

You can get some Switch 2 products early

Nintendo recently announced pre-order and release date details for the upcoming Switch 2 console.

They confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 console will be released on 5 June, with pre-orders opening on 8 April.

The much-anticipated console features include a 7.9 inch LCD display, Joy-Con 2 controllers that connect magnetically and built-in voice chat.

There’s also 256GB of internal storage – eight times that of the original Switch – and 4K support when the console is docked.

A number of major retailers have launched pre-order pages for the console including Currys and Smyths, which allow customers to register their interest.

While the likes of Amazon and John Lewis have gone a step further and launched product pages for the Switch 2 and the bundle option.

Although popular online retailer Very hasn’t launched a product page yet, fans can pre-order a number of upcoming Switch 2 releases.

This includes a number of new games as well as accessories for the console including the camera and Joy-Con 2 controllers.

The retailer has opened pre-orders for games including Mario Kart World (£74.99), Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition (£49.99), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (£64.99), The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (£64.99) and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

While the new Donkey Kong Bananza has proven to be the most popular pre-order as it’s “selling fast” on the site at £64.99.

The accessories you can currently pre-order on Very include the Switch 2 Camera (£49.99), Joy-Con 2 Pair (£74.99) or individually (£41.99), straps (£10.99), charging grip (£29.99) and AC Adapter (£24.99)

The fastest-selling accessories so far include the Pro Controller (£74.99), Joy-Con 2 Wheel Pair (£16.99), Carrying Case & Screen Protector (£20.99) and Piranha Plant Camera (£34.99).

Shoppers are snapping up Nintendo Switch 2 accessories pre-orders
Shoppers are snapping up Nintendo Switch 2 accessories pre-orders.

Can I pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 from Very?

Very has confirmed they will be selling the new Nintendo Switch 2 console. It’s currently not available to pre-order on the website yet but they say: “Keep checking back for more updates.”

It’s likely to be a popular choice for customers once pre-orders officially open on 8 April. This is because the retailer hasn’t introduced a “sign-up” method for pre-orders like Currys and Amazon.

So the retailer is expected to release the console on a first-come first-served basis on the website. You can bookmark the page here to keep an eye out on stock.


