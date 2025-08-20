Search icon

20th Aug 2025

Kirby Air Riders pre orders open in the UK for Nintendo Switch 2

Stephen Hurrell

Nintendo issues urgent warning to Switch 2 buyers on launch day.

It’s one of the most anticipated Switch games

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Nintendo has finally opened pre orders for the new Kirby Air Riders game and confirmed it will be officially released on 20 November in the UK.

Priced at £66, pre orders are open here for one of the biggest Switch 2 game launches of the year.

Kirby Air Riders is basically Mario Kart in the sky but it adds a few new twists to the cartoonish racing genre.

Compared to Mario Kart’s 24-car multiplayer mode it limits the number of participants to six and unlike Mario Kart, Kirby focuses on frantic combat and a more open world to deliver one of the most addictive racing games around.

The game features flying riders with unique skills, attacks and performance stats, and the main game style, City Trial, features a battle royale on the island of Skyah. Racers will start with a weak, slow vehicle and will need to race and battle to collect power ups and upgrade.

The game mode will also feature classic Kirby villains including Kracko and Dyna Blade in the latest game in the Kirby franchise and the first to arrive on the second-generation Switch 2.

There will also be the return of the popular Air Ride Mode, which acts as a flat out race with ways to disrupt your opponents with special abilities and steal their abilities to increase your chances of success.

Kirby will take up around 25GB of space for the digital version, according to latest reports which is quite high for a Switch 2 game. You can pre order the Kirby game here.

Kirby Air Riders is not the only new game coming to Nintendo Switch 2, the new handheld console launched this year.

The next generation of cult classic Hollow Knight Silksong is set to arrive later this year and Nintendo will announce the release date in a live stream on Thursday 21 August.

