Very gives update on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock

Very will stock the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has officially announced more details about the Switch 2 console including its release date and pre-order details.

The tech brand has confirmed that the much-anticipated console will be released on 5 June.

They also confirmed that pre-orders for the Switch 2 will open from 8 April, with a number of retailers already launching their product pages including the likes of Amazon.

Fans will initially be able to purchase the standalone console for £395.99 or a bundle which includes Mario Kart World for £429.99.

Some of the console’s features include new magnetic Joycon controllers, a ‘C’ button that will pull up the chat menu and you can communicate with friends while playing as well as 7.9-inch screen and 256GB of internal storage – eight times that of the original Switch.

Mario Kart World will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 and will allow players to drive off the race track and drive “virtually everywhere”, with 24 drivers in each race, which is the most in the Mario Kart history.

If you’re after the Switch 2 then it’s expected to be in high demand and will be available from the likes of Amazon, Currys, Smyths, GAME and Shopto in the UK.

If you want to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 from Very then you can find out how below.

Can I pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 from Very?

Very has confirmed they will be selling the new Nintendo Switch 2 console. It’s currently not available to pre-order on the website yet but they say: “Keep checking back for more updates.”

Customers can pre-order some products though including the Switch 2 Camera, Pro Controller, Joy-Con 2, straps and Wheel Pair.

Plus a number of games are also available to pre-order with the new Mario Kart World on the website for £74.99.

There’s also Donkey Kong Bananza, Street Fighter 6, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

You can pre-order all of the games, accessories and find the latest updates on the Nintendo Switch 2 at very.co.uk/nintendo-switch.