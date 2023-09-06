Search icon

Gaming

06th Sep 2023

The Joe Rogan Podcast rumoured to be a radio station on GTA 6

Joseph Loftus

‘Please make this happen’

A rumour has circulated online speculating that The Joe Rogan Podcast will be featured in the upcoming video game, Grand Theft Auto VI.

Following years of speculation, earlier this year Rockstar finally confirmed that GTA 6 is in development and while a handful of legitimate remarks have been made about the game, most of the talk is only rumoured.

The latest rumour claims that the game could feature The Joe Rogan Podcast as a listenable radio show in the game.

The claim seems to originate from Audioviser, who report that the rumour comes from an anonymous source close to Rockstar.

Little more is revealed by the source other than a claim that developers might decide against including full episodes, but instead use smaller soundbites which are more palatable while driving around in the big city.

Whether or not the claims turn out to be true remains uncertain.

The Grand Theft Auto series has in the past included numerous media personalities – which certainly makes it seem possible – however Joe Rogan himself has often criticised video games as being a “real problem”, which makes the claim more dubious.

Another rumour which has been doing the rounds about the game claims that GTA VI will cost $150.

According to rumours online, GTA VI could have a eye-watering $150 (£120) price tag slapped on it, Dexerto reports.

For comparison, GTA V cost $59.99 for the standard edition and $79.99 for the special edition when it was released in 2013.

However, like stated above, for now, these remain no more than rumours.

