PlayStation Plus users can nab 17 incredible bonus free downloads right now

PlayStation Plus members, you’re in for a treat

We all love a freebie, and PlayStation Plus subscribers get a lot of them.

Last month, the subscription service gave gamers the chance to nab £120 worth of free games.

Although that offering has since expired, Plus users can still access some cracking offers.

One of these is a whopping 17 free bonus downloads for Fall Guys.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Fall Guys is a free-to-play battle royale game that lets up to 40 players have a go at a variety of mini-games featuring obstacles and survival challenges.

Originally released back in 2020, the game went free-to-play back in 2022, and the gaming world hasn’t been the same since.

PlayStation Plus users can make their Fall Guys experience even better, as the service is offering free DLC for the game.

The Icons Pack gives gamers a whopping 17 free items, as listed below.

Ratchet (Whole Costume)

Clank (Whole Costume)

Aloy (Whole Costume)

Groovitron (Emote)

Clank’s Laugh (Emote)

Lombax (Pattern)

Clank (Pattern)

Seeker (Pattern)

Ratchet (Colour)

Clank (Colour)

Ratchet (Nameplate)

Clank (Nameplate)

Horizon (Nameplate)

Aloy (Faceplate)

Ratchet (Faceplate)

Clank (Faceplate

Seeker (Nickname)

To cash in on the deal for yourself, you can check it out here.