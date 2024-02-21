World’s ‘oldest and unchanged’ brand finally removes rotting lion from logo

It’s the iconic company’s first rebrand in almost 150 years.

If you’re a regular consumer of pancakes and porridge, you’ll be familiar with this British kitchen cupboard staple.

Lyle’s Golden Syrup was first launched by Scottish businessman Abraham Lyle in 1881 and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s oldest unchanged brand packaging, having remained essentially identical since 1883.

The original design displayed on the product’s packaging depicts a dead lion being swarmed by bees and was inspired by the Christian Old Testament story of Samson and the lion.

In the biblical tale, the character of Samson kills a lion with his bare hands before returning to the carcass a few days later to find a swarm of bees had created a hive in its body.

Samson then takes honey from the hive, and feeds it to his parents without revealing the origin of the sweet substance.

He later asks guests at his wedding to solve the riddle: “Out of the eater, something to eat; out of the strong, something sweet.”

A version of the riddle: “Out of the strong came forth sweetness” was chosen for the logo of Lyle’s Golden Syrup by it’s founder, and has remained on the tins ever since.

The product’s green tin and golden lion packaging has been a common sight in households across the UK for generations, but all of that is about to change following it’s more progressive and positive rebrand.

The new logo will feature an apparent ‘happier’ animal accompanied by a single bee.

The move has been criticised by spokespeople from the Church of England who claim that the change in logo is part of a wider disregard for Christian beliefs in the UK.

Sam Margrave, a member of the General Synod, the Church of England’s legislative body, told The Telegraph he hopes that Lyle’s Golden Syrup will ‘rethink’ the new logo and stated; “There is nothing modern about ditching tradition or sidelining Christian messaging.”

Mr Margrave added: “I am sure the Lyle business doesn’t mind benefiting from sales and Christian branding every Easter, so why do they feel the need to eradicate their connection with their Christian founder’s iconic logo which tells a story that works for every generation?”

The brand has since issued an apology to the religious body and has declared that religion played ‘no part’ in the move.

The updated packaging will be rolled out later this month and continue throughout the year, so keep an eye out for a cheerier lion promoting your much-needed syrup fix at your local supermarket.