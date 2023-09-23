Search icon

23rd Sep 2023

Woman flips out after learning husband gave their son non-vegan food

Joseph Loftus

He shared his story online

A man has revealed that his wife ‘completely flipped out’ and accused him of being an ‘animal abuse enabler’ after he gave their son non-vegan food.

While more and more people are choosing a plant based diet, forcing children to have one remains a controversial topic.

Taking to Reddit, the unnamed dad wrote: “I am (32M) and my wife is (33F.) We have been married for 8 years and have a 12 yo son together. About 6 years ago, my wife decided to go vegan. She was sent the documentary Dominion by a vegan friend of hers and ever since has said nonvegan food is “revolting” and refuses to eat it.

“After a long conversation I agreed to go vegetarian and be vegan in the house and around her, which she was happy with. She also decided our son should be vegan, which after seeing a dietician I also agreed with. Things have been fine with this arrangement until a few months ago when I began finding wrappers from nonvegan candy and even burgers from McDonald’s in my sons school bag which he had been buying with chore money.

“I had a conversation with my son and he confessed he felt lonely and excluded eating vegan around his friends and that they always had much better candy than he did and it wasn’t fair.

“I decided I didn’t want him spending his pocket money on snacks and throwing out the vegan snacks we actually brought him instead of buying games etc, it made no sense, but I also know the way my wife feels about nonvegan products.

“So, I began buying my son what he wanted on our way to football practise instead.

“Long story short, my wife recently found out what has been going on and completely flipped out. She called me an animal abuse enabler and a few other names and said I was corrupting our son.

“Now she is not speaking to me, our son panicked and told her I had bought the snacks for him and he didn’t know they weren’t vegan (I don’t blame him for that, he just doesn’t want to be in trouble with mom).”

Understandably most people in the comments were unanimously on the dad’s side, with one person writing: “She is trying to bully everyone with her choice. Does she forget most of her life eating animals. Now she wants everyone to do what she wants. Yes putting people in a position to lie is also bullying.”

Another wrote: “The fact your son felt he needed to LIE about it, shows how much your wife’s vegan lifestyle and ideas have led to a vegan dictatorship in your household.”

