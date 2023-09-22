Search icon

22nd Sep 2023

Katie Price hits back at trolls who slam her for using Harvey’s disabled badge

Joseph Loftus

‘Why does that make a difference?’

Katie Price has hit back at trolls who called her out for using Harvey’s disabled badge.

Katie’s son, Harvey, has multiple disabilities, including Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and a condition that causes extreme hunger and can lead to weight gain.

Katie claims that she uses her son’s blue badge while picking him up and taking him out and about but has accused others of being judgemental.

She told her sister Sophie on The Katie Price Show: “I was parking in a disabled way when I had my pink Range Rover and I was getting the kids out. I was parked at Toys-R-Us.

“This couple looked at my car and got out and went,’Who do you think you are? Just cause you’ve got a car like that, you think you could park in a disabled bay.’

“I was livid, I saw them going to Currys and I’ve got Harvey out, went into Currys and went, ‘How dare you!’ and everyone come round.

“I said, ‘Look, you all know Harvey and they’re saying I don’t have the right to park in a disabled bay. And I had my badges. I was livid.

“Doesn’t matter what car I’ve got. Why does that make a difference? I have my display badges, obviously I had them for Harvey and got him out.”

In another episode, Katie also spoke out about being criticised for using the badge. She said: “”Because I’m not seen getting out the car with Harvey, people think I’m using the badges. How does anyone know if I’m not collecting Harvey or not?”

