23rd Sep 2023

Outrage over restaurant’s 18% service charge for party of 1

Joseph Loftus

‘F*** that’

A Vietnamese restaurant in California has come under fire after a customer shared a photo of his receipt which included an 18% service charge for “parties of one or larger”.

The Reddit user explained: “I’ve seen restaurants include gratuity when it’s a large party but never for parties of 1!”

Their meal has a subtotal of $49.50 but ended up costing $62.93 thanks for the eight dollar fee plus sales tax.

Many people responded to the picture on Reddit in anger.

Reddit

One wrote: “That’s the tip as far as I’m concerned.” Another wrote: “F that then. Just another place I wouldn’t need to eat out at.”

A third said: “No better way of saying ‘we definitely do not pay our workers enough.”

Another wrote: “Back when I was delivering pizzas at Pizza Hut they had a 5.0% service fee on every order. Several times a shift I would get people complaining about the service fee, and some times they would call the store after delivery and demand back the tip they gave when they placed their order online since “the service fee was already the tip.” I never saw a dime out of those “service fees” it went straight into the owners pocket.”

While another said: “It’s crazy that in America you can just have whatever random hidden fees you like.”

It sure is.

