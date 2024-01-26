Search icon

Food

26th Jan 2024

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

Jack Peat

Wait, what!

Experts have lifted the lid on one of the most common food misconceptions you are likely to find in the meat-eating world.

The presence of red liquid in rare steak can be pretty off-putting for most people, but most connoisseurs generally agree that it is the best way to eat it.

Speaking to Business Insider, chef Wade Wiestling of Mastro’s Steakhouse explained that too much cooking will invariably leave you with a “less tasty and dryer steak”, while BLT Steak’s Chef Laurent Tourondel concurred, saying ordering rare steak is the best way to keep all the natural flavour we associate with prime cuts of meat.

Dario Cecchini, who famously appeared on Chef’s Table, also errs on the side of rare to medium rare for all the steak he cooks at his wonderful restaurant in Panzano In Chianti.

And not only does it taste better, but there are also health benefits to eating steak rare too!

Eating rare steak gives your body a direct jolt of iron and phosphorus, which are helpful for preventing fatigue.

If you eat a rare steak in moderation, the iron in the meat increases the oxygen in your blood, and the phosphorus provides strength to your bones.

Eating meat in the medium-well/ well-done range, meanwhile, has been linked to high blood pressure.

But if the ‘bloody’ liquid is putting you off from eating it, fear not, the liquid you see on the plate isn’t blood at all.

Blood is removed during the slaughter process and afterwards, very little blood remains in the muscle tissue.

The red liquid is water mixed with a protein called myoglobin, which can have a pink hue.

@ohdavid_ Did you know? 👀🥩 #bbq #cooking #meatlovers #mediumrare #foodie #learnontiktok ♬ original sound – Cameron Parker

Interestingly, myoglobin is what separates white meat from red meat. The more myoglobin cells, the redder the meat is.

Most mammals have a high amount of myoglobin and are called red meat. Animals with a low level of myoglobin are considered white meat, these are animals like poultry or seafood.

Topics:

BLOOD,Eating,Food,Steak

RELATED ARTICLES

Gordon Ramsay names the part of a menu you should never order from

Food

Gordon Ramsay names the part of a menu you should never order from

By Simon Kelly

Supermarkets who sold 15p Christmas veg accused of ‘ripping us off’ for rest of the year

cost of living

Supermarkets who sold 15p Christmas veg accused of ‘ripping us off’ for rest of the year

By Callum Boyle

Wetherspoons fans rejoice after seeing the price of food and drink has been slashed

Food

Wetherspoons fans rejoice after seeing the price of food and drink has been slashed

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Cadbury’s fans outraged as major change is confirmed to Heroes tubs

Cadbury

Cadbury’s fans outraged as major change is confirmed to Heroes tubs

By Charlie Herbert

Asda is selling Easter eggs made out of cheese and they look delicious

Asda

Asda is selling Easter eggs made out of cheese and they look delicious

By James Dawson

The ‘world’s best wine’ is being sold in Asda for less than a fiver

Food

The ‘world’s best wine’ is being sold in Asda for less than a fiver

By Ben Kenyon

How to make cacio e pepe like a real Roman

Cooking

How to make cacio e pepe like a real Roman

By JOE

This guy found a genius way to keep his McDonalds takeaway warm

Food

This guy found a genius way to keep his McDonalds takeaway warm

By Laura Holland

Turns out we’ve all been storing our tomatoes the wrong way

Food

Turns out we’ve all been storing our tomatoes the wrong way

By Laura Holland

Marcus Rashford spotted on night out in Belfast before missing Man United training because of ‘illness’

Football

Marcus Rashford spotted on night out in Belfast before missing Man United training because of ‘illness’

By Callum Boyle

Didier Deschamps forced to reject request from French First Lady to call up player – because he’s Japanese

Brigette Macron

Didier Deschamps forced to reject request from French First Lady to call up player – because he’s Japanese

By Callum Boyle

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

Australia

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

By Steve Hopkins

Starbucks worker breaks down in tears after they’re scheduled to work 8 hours

Life

Starbucks worker breaks down in tears after they’re scheduled to work 8 hours

By JOE

‘I woke up one morning and had a thick Geordie accent’

Accents

‘I woke up one morning and had a thick Geordie accent’

By Callum Boyle

Tourist asks where Brits in Europe are most unwelcome and everyone gives the same answer

Tourist asks where Brits in Europe are most unwelcome and everyone gives the same answer

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 188

Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 188

By Reuben Pinder

The Game of Thrones meeting that nobody is talking about but is massively important

Game of Thrones

The Game of Thrones meeting that nobody is talking about but is massively important

By Paul Moore

Carrie Fisher’s ashes were carried in Prozac pill urn in a final display of her wonderful humour

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher’s ashes were carried in Prozac pill urn in a final display of her wonderful humour

By Paul Moore

Kerry Katona shocks followers as she urinates on motorway during traffic jam

kerry katona

Kerry Katona shocks followers as she urinates on motorway during traffic jam

By JOE

Real Sociedad’s fans have let David Moyes know what they feel about him

Aston Villa

Real Sociedad’s fans have let David Moyes know what they feel about him

By Tom Victor

Sigourney Weaver confirms she is returning for the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel

Bill Murray

Sigourney Weaver confirms she is returning for the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel

By Wil Jones

Load more stories