Milkybar KitKat hits UK shelves – here’s where to buy it

The Milkybar KitKat has hit stores in the UK, leaving chocolate lovers ecstatic.

Right at the end of the year, we’ve been hit with what might be the best collab of 2023 as Milkybar and KitKat have joined forces.

Few things get those of use with a sweet tooth quite as excited as two confectionary giants linking up. Oreo-filled Dairy Milk bars are common place in the sweet aisle at supermarkets and shops, and in recent years it seems like Biscoff have got involved with pretty much every food company on the planet.

The Milkybar KitKat does what it says on the tin. It’s crispy wafer fingers coated in the iconic Milkybar white chocolate that many of us will have grown up with.

But you won’t be able to find this scrumptious snack everywhere, because it is an Australian import.

Sharing the product on the New Food Finds UK Facebook page, one member said they had found it in a B&M store, so the bargain chain seems like the most likely destination to head to to get your hands on this chocolate bar.

In a post on X, the official B&M account thanked New Finds Food UK for the spot, writing: “NEW CHOCOLATE BAR JUST LANDED IN B&M.

“Calling all white chocolate fans – we’ve got this NEW 160g #KitKat x #MilkyBar in-stores now – available for £2.99 and WELL worth it for its uniqueness!

“Thanks to New Foods UK for spotting!”

Sharing their joy at the news, one person commented: “I need this now!”

Another simply said: “Oh my word!”

And many others tagged family and friends, telling them that they’d love to find one of the bars in their stocking on Christmas morning.

