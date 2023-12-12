Search icon

Food

12th Dec 2023

Milkybar KitKat hits UK shelves – here’s where to buy it

Charlie Herbert

milkybar kitkat

Shut up and take my money

The Milkybar KitKat has hit stores in the UK, leaving chocolate lovers ecstatic.

Right at the end of the year, we’ve been hit with what might be the best collab of 2023 as Milkybar and KitKat have joined forces.

Few things get those of use with a sweet tooth quite as excited as two confectionary giants linking up. Oreo-filled Dairy Milk bars are common place in the sweet aisle at supermarkets and shops, and in recent years it seems like Biscoff have got involved with pretty much every food company on the planet.

The Milkybar KitKat does what it says on the tin. It’s crispy wafer fingers coated in the iconic Milkybar white chocolate that many of us will have grown up with.

But you won’t be able to find this scrumptious snack everywhere, because it is an Australian import.

Sharing the product on the New Food Finds UK Facebook page, one member said they had found it in a B&M store, so the bargain chain seems like the most likely destination to head to to get your hands on this chocolate bar.

In a post on X, the official B&M account thanked New Finds Food UK for the spot, writing: “NEW CHOCOLATE BAR JUST LANDED IN B&M.

“Calling all white chocolate fans – we’ve got this NEW 160g #KitKat x #MilkyBar in-stores now – available for £2.99 and WELL worth it for its uniqueness!

“Thanks to New Foods UK for spotting!”

Sharing their joy at the news, one person commented: “I need this now!”

Another simply said: “Oh my word!”

And many others tagged family and friends, telling them that they’d love to find one of the bars in their stocking on Christmas morning.

Related links:

Celebrations boxes will have Bounty chocolate worth £25,000 this Christmas

Brits consumed enough Garlic & Herb Dip to fill 17 Olympic-size swimming pools in 2023

Deliveroo launch limited-edition sprout sandwich for Christmas

Topics:

Chocolate,KitKat,milkybar

RELATED ARTICLES

People stunned after discovering Yorkie’s 2002 ‘not for girls’ ad

Advert

People stunned after discovering Yorkie’s 2002 ‘not for girls’ ad

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury brings back fan favourite after nine years

Cadbury

Cadbury brings back fan favourite after nine years

By Charlie Herbert

World’s first 18+ chocolate shop is not for the faint-hearted

Chocolate

World’s first 18+ chocolate shop is not for the faint-hearted

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Half of free range turkeys produced for Xmas have been culled or died of bird flu

Bird Flu

Half of free range turkeys produced for Xmas have been culled or died of bird flu

By Charlie Herbert

Full sized Oreo Crème Eggs are coming to the UK

Cadbury

Full sized Oreo Crème Eggs are coming to the UK

By Wil Jones

Salt Bae is at it again, this time with cheese

cheesefall

Salt Bae is at it again, this time with cheese

By Oli Dugmore

This is the proper way to reheat a takeaway curry and avoid food poisoning

Curry

This is the proper way to reheat a takeaway curry and avoid food poisoning

By Carl Anka

Aldi is bringing back their massive ‘Tomahawk’ Steaks for the bank holiday weekend

Aldi

Aldi is bringing back their massive ‘Tomahawk’ Steaks for the bank holiday weekend

By JOE

Memes are making us overweight, according to researchers

Food

Memes are making us overweight, according to researchers

By Wil Jones

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

Champions League

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

By Callum Boyle

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

By Joseph Loftus

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

By JOE

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

American Football

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

By Callum Boyle

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Gordon Ramsay once made a meal so bad the chef couldn’t hide his disgust

Food

Gordon Ramsay once made a meal so bad the chef couldn’t hide his disgust

By Charlie Herbert

Solskjaer thinks Erling Braut Haaland will find it hard to reject Man United

Erling Braut Haaland

Solskjaer thinks Erling Braut Haaland will find it hard to reject Man United

By Simon Lloyd

Texts between a man pretending to be a DJ and a club promoter goes ridiculously too far…(pics)

Funny

Texts between a man pretending to be a DJ and a club promoter goes ridiculously too far…(pics)

By JOE

World Cup 2022: Day One

2022 Qatar

World Cup 2022: Day One

By Callum Boyle

Know a sports-mad youngster who fancies trying their hand at commentary?

BBC

Know a sports-mad youngster who fancies trying their hand at commentary?

By Rich Cooper

Jane Austen is on the £10 note, but who did she beat to the honour?

Jane Austen

Jane Austen is on the £10 note, but who did she beat to the honour?

By Ciara Knight

Load more stories