McDonald’s makes major change to menu as five items make a comeback today

McDonald’s don’t half love a menu change and it we’ve been treated to a cracker to kick start the new year.

Maccies fans across the UK will be thrilled with the return of five classics to the burger chain’s menu.

Starting from today (January 4th), diners will be treated to the return of the Steakhouse Stack, at £5.49 for a burger or £7.19 as part of a meal.

The Steakhouse Stack is returning to menus (McDonald’s)

For those who are looking for something lighter in the new year, you might want to try the Fajita Chicken Wrap, which is returning with a brand new recipe.

The brand-new recipe includes two sauces – a creamy fajita sauce and tomato salsa – in a toasted tortilla wrap packed with onions, cheese and shredded lettuce with a choice of grilled or crispy chicken for £3.49.

If you’re more of a sides person, you could get the cheesy garlic bites, at £2.59 for five or £6.79 for a sharing box.

And to wrap up with dessert, the Dairy Milk and Dairy Milk Caramel McFlurry are back on the menu for the regular price of £1.99

But the McDonald’s gods giveth, and the McDonald’s gods taketh away – with the Chicken Big Mac and the Big and Cheesy having both been dropped from the menu to make way for the returning faces.

