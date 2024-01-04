Search icon

Food

04th Jan 2024

McDonald’s makes major change to menu as five items make a comeback today

JOE

McDonald's menu change

McDonald’s don’t half love a menu change and it we’ve been treated to a cracker to kick start the new year.

Maccies fans across the UK will be thrilled with the return of five classics to the burger chain’s menu.

Starting from today (January 4th), diners will be treated to the return of the Steakhouse Stack, at £5.49 for a burger or £7.19 as part of a meal.

The Steakhouse Stack is returning to menus (McDonald’s)

For those who are looking for something lighter in the new year, you might want to try the Fajita Chicken Wrap, which is returning with a brand new recipe.

The brand-new recipe includes two sauces – a creamy fajita sauce and tomato salsa – in a toasted tortilla wrap packed with onions, cheese and shredded lettuce with a choice of grilled or crispy chicken for £3.49.

If you’re more of a sides person, you could get the cheesy garlic bites, at £2.59 for five or £6.79 for a sharing box.

And to wrap up with dessert, the Dairy Milk and Dairy Milk Caramel McFlurry are back on the menu for the regular price of £1.99

But the McDonald’s gods giveth, and the McDonald’s gods taketh away – with the Chicken Big Mac and the Big and Cheesy having both been dropped from the menu to make way for the returning faces.

Related links:

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

Topics:

Fast Food,McDonalds

RELATED ARTICLES

McDonald’s launches new menu for 2024

Fast Food

McDonald’s launches new menu for 2024

By Charlie Herbert

People think McDonald’s knows something we don’t after opening store in middle of nowhere with no electricity

McDonalds

People think McDonald’s knows something we don’t after opening store in middle of nowhere with no electricity

By Nina McLaughlin

Former McDonald’s chef explains why the menu rarely changes

Food & Drink

Former McDonald’s chef explains why the menu rarely changes

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Student eats free KFC for a year by claiming he works at head office

Arrested

Student eats free KFC for a year by claiming he works at head office

By James Dawson

This incredible free pizza after cashback offer will blow your mind

FIFA World Cup 2018

This incredible free pizza after cashback offer will blow your mind

By Reuben Pinder

Greggs officially announce they are launching a vegan sausage roll

Greggs

Greggs officially announce they are launching a vegan sausage roll

By Wil Jones

Aldi is selling an outdoor BBQ pizza oven for a bargain price

barbecue

Aldi is selling an outdoor BBQ pizza oven for a bargain price

By JOE

People are just realising that all curry house dishes come from the same sauce

Curry

People are just realising that all curry house dishes come from the same sauce

By Jack Peat

Instant coffee kept in security cases as price soars to £10.50 a jar

Coffee

Instant coffee kept in security cases as price soars to £10.50 a jar

By Charlie Herbert

Woman sobs as she reveals she works three jobs and doesn’t earn enough to get by

Finance

Woman sobs as she reveals she works three jobs and doesn’t earn enough to get by

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers left traumatised after bingeing ‘intense’ ITV psychological thriller series

ITV

Viewers left traumatised after bingeing ‘intense’ ITV psychological thriller series

By Charlie Herbert

Nasa confirms if ‘lost’ asteroid will hit Earth in 2024

Nasa confirms if ‘lost’ asteroid will hit Earth in 2024

By Joseph Loftus

Nottingham Forest could be questioned over Jonjo Shelvey’s confusing exit

Football

Nottingham Forest could be questioned over Jonjo Shelvey’s confusing exit

By Callum Boyle

Switch 2 predicted to arrive in 2024 with £300 price point

Switch 2 predicted to arrive in 2024 with £300 price point

By JOE

All the new travel rules Brits need to know in 2024

All the new travel rules Brits need to know in 2024

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

VIDEO: Gabriel Agbonlahor channels Jamie Vardy as he responds to transfer rumours

Aston Villa

VIDEO: Gabriel Agbonlahor channels Jamie Vardy as he responds to transfer rumours

By Darragh Murphy

Man United squad don’t want Mason Greenwood back in changing room

Football

Man United squad don’t want Mason Greenwood back in changing room

By Callum Boyle

Miley Cyrus getting sued over photo she posted of herself on Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus getting sued over photo she posted of herself on Instagram

By Tobi Akingbade

Liverpool fans were loving Sadio Mane’s goal celebration with Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans were loving Sadio Mane’s goal celebration with Jurgen Klopp

By Rob Burnett

All Call Signs – These veterans are helping save their colleagues’ lives

Armed forces

All Call Signs – These veterans are helping save their colleagues’ lives

By Wayne Farry

Paul Pogba ‘agrees five-year deal’ with Barcelona

Barcelona

Paul Pogba ‘agrees five-year deal’ with Barcelona

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories