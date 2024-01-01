Search icon

01st Jan 2024

McDonald's launches new menu for 2024

Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s don’t half love a menu change and it looks like we’re in for a doozy to kick start the new year.

Maccies fans across the UK will be thrilled with the return of five classics to the burger chain’s menu.

Starting from Jan 4th, diners will be treated to the return of the Steakhouse Stack, at £5.49 for a burger or £7.19 as part of a meal.

The Steakhouse Stack is returning to menus (McDonald’s)

And those who are opting for something lighter in the new year might want to try the Fajita Chicken Wrap, which is returning with a brand new recipes.

The brand-new recipe includes two sauces – a creamy fajita sauce and tomato salsa – in a toasted tortilla wrap packed with onions, cheese and shredded lettuce with a choice of grilled or crispy chicken for £3.49.

If you’re more of a sides person, you could get the cheesy garlic bites, at £2.59 for five or £6.79 for a sharing box.

And to wrap up with dessert, the Dairy Milk and Dairy Milk Caramel McFlurry are heading back to stores for the regular price of £1.99

But the McDonald’s gods giveth, and the McDonald’s gods taketh away – with the Chicken Big Mac and the Big and Cheesy falling by the wayside to make way for these new (old) faces.

You have until Jan 4th to get your fix of the current menu before the changes come into force.

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

