‘I quit being vegetarian to eat meat and organs daily – it’s cured my anxiety and depression’

A nutritionist instructed her to begin taking organ meat supplement

A lifelong vegetarian who switched to eating fresh meat daily claims the new diet helped cure her anxiety, depression and acne.

Liz Seibert, a model and influencer from New York City, became a veggie at the age of nine.

Liz, who is now 23, began slowly adding meat to her diet in September last year and began eating organ meat daily in April. She quit veganism under the advice of her nutritionist who also instructed her to begin taking organ meat supplements.

Liz had suffered from acne, constant anxiety, and depression since she was in her early teens. She also suffered from irritable bowel syndrome, headaches, and insomnia.

Liz had tried everything and was even recommended to take medication, both conventional and psychiatric.

But when she began eating organ meat, Liz claims her symptoms cleared up and her new lifestyle and diet gave her “life back”.

She said: “I had been eating vegetarian or vegan my whole life thinking I was keeping myself healthy.

“I felt like I had tried everything. Numerous different mental health medications, countless types of therapies, physical health medications, and even multiple different diets.

“I think poor diet and lack of proper nutrition were a huge contributing factor to many of my health issues.”

Now she makes sure to include organ meat and high-quality meat in her everyday eating. The organs she eats the most are heart, brains with eggs, liver, and bone marrow.

She claims that her anxiety, depression, and stomach issues improved in the first month and her acne cleared up within three. Her period also returned after about four months and she also stopped getting headaches and began sleeping better.

Her change in diet came along with other lifestyle changes, such as her routine exercise, limbic and nervous system retraining, and daily laughter.

She believes, however, that the diet played a major role. Liz said: “My whole entire life has changed. I feel alive again. I had been severely anxious and depressed my entire teenage/adult life.

“This came with eating disorders and other mental health conditions. Not even therapy or medication helped very much or for very long.

“My relationship with food is incredible. I don’t get headaches, pain, bloating, IBS, my periods are back. I lost them due to low weight and painless”.

Liz does not only eat fresh organs but also takes organ supplements and eats other whole, unprocessed foods. Liz’s diet is expensive as it is all whole and unprocessed, but still costs less than she spent as a vegetarian.

She buys her food from farms, which sell her the organs cheaper than normal meat. A packet of supplements for £41 ($50) or a single cow heart for about £16 ($20) both last her almost a month if eaten alongside other meats and food.

Liz says she was spending far more as a vegetarian and she also required constant medications and doctor visits.

She said: “My old diet was expensive. I used to eat all of the fancy vegan baked goods, cereals, and almond milk.

“My new diet is also expensive because I focus on really high-quality animal foods. However, now I don’t have to pay nearly as much for medications and doctors. “I’m learning to use food as medicine, and live in a way that supports my body, mind, and soul.”

