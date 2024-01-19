Search icon

19th Jan 2024

Domino’s bring out ‘Heat Suit’ made out of pizza delivery bags

Jack Peat

Temperatures have plunged to -14°c in parts of the country this week

Britain has been hit with sub-zero temperatures this week as an Artic Blast smothered vast parts of the country.

Meteorologists have warned that the country is in the cross-over of two weather fronts going into the weekend, with powerful winds from the north blasting the UK today before the snow clears and makes way for a brutal 50mph storm this weekend.

Temporary blizzard-like conditions could cause havoc, as mighty north-westerly gales disperse the snow further.

An additional 5-10cm of snow is likely to fall, with up to 40cm expected to accumulate in northern parts of Scotland.

To help keep Brits snug, Domino’s is trialling the use of its trusted pizza delivery bag technology to create the ultimate winter warmer – in the form of a Heat Suit.

The Domino’s Hot Bag technology was first introduced in 1998 to ensure that pizza was delivered piping hot to customers’ homes.

It’s layered with innovative thermal insulation that keeps pizzas hot and the material is now being trialled to help keep the nation extra warm this winter.

Pending its successful testing, the suit could become available to those feeling the chill or looking to stay toasty when catching up with friends during the winter months.

Using the Hot Bag insulation, the suit will easily maintain core body temperature, with the pizza bag material only losing 4 degrees of temperature over a two-hour period.

The suit is not only super warm, but it’s also practical. It’s equipped with an easily accessible mobile phone holder on the arm, a front pouch for stashing away Garlic & Herb Dip, and knee inserts for napkins.

Sam Wilson, Temperature Control Officer said: “We believe that pizza should only be eaten one way – piping hot and that’s all thanks to our Hot Bag technology during deliveries.

“The Heat Suit trial is one small step for Domino’s, but a giant leap for warmth. It’s early days for our trial, and sadly customers can’t get their hands on one just yet, but if all goes to plan our Heat Suit could be a game changer for future pizza lovers who want to be as toasty as our dough.”

Arctic,cold weather,Domino's

