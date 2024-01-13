Weather warnings issued as ‘Arctic blast’ set to bring 10cm of snow to UK

Yes, it is going to get even colder

After a chilly few weeks, the Met Office has confirmed that it is going to get even colder for some parts of the country as an ‘Arctic blast’ is set to potentially bring lashings of snow to our shores, and temperatures as low as -9C.

The forecaster has issued yellow weather warnings for Sunday (January 14) and Monday (January 15).

Met Office Deputy Chief Meterologist Chris Bulmer said: “Snow showers from Sunday onwards are most likely to move inland from coasts exposed to northerly winds.

“The focus of snow showers will be over northern Scotland, but parts of the North Sea and Irish Sea coasts may also see some snow at times.”

Bulmer continued: “There are a couple of weather systems for Tuesday and Wednesday which we are keeping an eye on that brings the potential for disruptive snow for some regions.

“With cold air firmly in place, any weather systems that move across the country next week will bring mainly snowfall inland. Models are currently showing us a variety of options for both systems and we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”

The regions set to be affected by the influx of snow and ice are all located in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

You can find the full list of locations below.

Areas affected by yellow weather warnings

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Eilean Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

Northern Ireland