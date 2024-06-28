Chocolate fans fuming after Nestle confirms they have scrapped much-loved flavour

It’s not for anyone, anymore.

Those with a sweet tooth are unhappy with Nestle’s decision to take a fan-favourite chocolate bar off the shelves for good.

While we’re all familiar with the iconic branding and divisive slogan of Nestle’s Yorkie, not everyone can say they’ve tasted the tangy, yet titillating orange flavoured version.

Yes, the fruit-infused version of the treat branded as being ‘not for girls’ has been axed, with only a handful left in some shops across the UK.

Considering the limited edition bars were only launched in 2021, to coincide with an apparent orange chocolate craze, it all seems like it’s coming to an end prematurely.

While Terry’s Chocolate Orange has been a staple on supermarket shelves for decades, Cadbury’s brought Dairy Milk Orange and Twirl Orange to the fore in 2021.

Nestle’s answer to those citrus-inspired snacks was the orange Yorkie, and while many on social media have mourned the loss of one of their favourite treats, it seems a large proportion of the population didn’t even realise they were a thing.

Responding to the devastating news on X, one user wrote: “Why on earth has it been discontinued?! It’s ten times better than Terry’s chocolate orange!”

“I just want an orange Yorkie. I’ve been to THREE shops and I can’t find one,” another added.

One other person commented: “They’re so good, I saw loads of them at the start of the year and now I can’t find any”

Nestle said: “We’re sorry to say that Yorkie Orange hasn’t been available since 2023.

“This year, Yorkie fans can enjoy Yorkie Honeycomb, our current limited edition Yorkie bar that combines honeycomb flavour milk chocolate with honeycomb pieces.”

Another X user pointed out that original Yorkie bars have gone downhill since their earlier days on the market.

@GerryMcBride wrote: “I don’t want to be one of those ‘back in my day’ people but Yorkies are pitiful compared to what they used to be. A man up our way fell to his death off one in 1987.”

I don’t want to be one of those ‘back in my day’ people but Yorkies are pitiful compared to what they used to be. A man up our way fell to his death off one in 1987. pic.twitter.com/x72YERM3uK — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) September 4, 2022

If you’re looking for a suitable replacement for the orange Yorkie-sized gap in your life, why not give the retro Cadbury’s Top Deck bar a go.

Cadbury’s have brought the much-loved chocolate bar back, more than 20 years after it was discontinued.

First launched in 1993, the Top Deck boasts two generous layers of creamy white and milk chocolate, meaning chocolate aficionados can tuck into the best of both worlds.

So, when it’s time to choose between milk or velvety white chocolate, you don’t have to.

The limited-edition bar features vintage inspired packaging from the original Top Deck, providing a moment of nostalgia and a trip down memory lane for 90s babies, following the retro Cadbury Dairy Milk bars that were released earlier this year.