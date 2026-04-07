Brits are putting mint sauce on their fry ups, curries and even on ice cream

What is wrong with people!

There are some food combinations that are meant to be – fish and chips, beans on toast etc - some food combinations that shouldn’t work but do – sweet and salty popcorn, apple with cheese etc - and some food combinations that are just plain wrong.

Pineapple on pizza set the marker for that cohort a long time ago and contenders to its throne have been few and far between ever since – until now.

Because Brits have officially lost the plot.

A new study from Aldi has revealed that the nation is no longer content with keeping mint sauce where it belongs (next to a roast lamb, once a year). Instead, we’re chucking it on everything in sight – including fry ups, curries and, somehow, ice cream.

Yes. Ice cream.

According to the research, mint sauce has fully broken free from its Sunday dinner shackles. A quarter of fans are putting it on chicken, 23 per cent are pairing it with beef, and 14 per cent are even adding it to pork – because apparently one meat wasn’t enough chaos.

And it doesn’t stop there.

People are now casually adding mint sauce to meals that absolutely did not ask for it. One in five are putting it on kebabs, 36 per cent are having it with bangers and mash, and 9 per cent are even sneaking it onto a full English breakfast. Imagine tucking into your beans and eggs only to be blindsided by mint sauce.

Unwell behaviour.

Elsewhere, 22 per cent are drizzling it over chips, 28 per cent are mixing it into mushy peas (we’ll allow it… just), and 8 per cent are adding it to curry, which feels like a hate crime against both cuisines involved.

And then there’s the 6 per cent who think ice cream is a suitable partner for mint sauce. We don’t have words.

Actually, it gets worse.

A worrying 20 per cent of people reckon mint sauce could replace fresh mint in a Mojito. That’s not innovation – that’s a cry for help.

Despite all this, 81 per cent of Brits say they love mint sauce, over half claim it’s their favourite condiment, and more than one in five admit to eating it straight from the jar like some kind of green yoghurt.

Regionally, Wrexham is leading the charge of this mint-fuelled madness, followed closely by Bath and Gloucester, while the West Midlands takes the crown as the UK’s most mint-obsessed area overall.

And if you thought things couldn’t get any more ridiculous, Aldi has decided to lean into the chaos by creating tiny, jewel-covered jars of mint sauce so you can carry it around with you at all times.

Because obviously what we needed was portable mint sauce.

At this point, pineapple on pizza might finally have some competition – and honestly, it’s starting to look pretty reasonable by comparison.

Top 10 dishes / drinks people enjoy mint sauce with, aside from a roast dinner