Ryanair boss pied in the face by environmental protesters

Pie in the sky.

Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has been pied in the face twice by environmental protesters in Belgium.

According to Belgian news channel, LN24, the Irishman was holding a press conference at the Berlaymont Hotel in Brussels, before heading to the European Commission to “symbolically demonstrate his dissatisfaction with the unions” and send a ‘Protect Overflights: Keep EU Skies Open’ petition to European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen

Après l’entartage du troll de droite Georges-Louis Bouchez, le patron de Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, victime d’un entartage à Bruxelles.



Merci à la Belgique qui maintient cette tradition gloupiere de Noël Godin. 👍🏾 https://t.co/dEjAuxN2Ce https://t.co/jwTEKuBWQE pic.twitter.com/3Va5hXShKW — Kunta van den Kinté  (@denkinte_2) September 7, 2023

Michael O’Leary pied by two women in Brussels

While talking to media, two women approached him and threw pies in his face, while saying “welcome to Belgium,” to which he responded, “well done.”

The women also shouted “stop the pollution from planes” as a second cake was smeared on O’Leary before the pair walked off.

Later on the Ryanair CEO said:

“I have never had such a warm welcome. Unfortunately it was environmentalists and the cream was artificial. I invite the passengers to come to Ireland where the cream is better!”

Ryanair were quick to make a joke about the incident, saying: Warm welcome in Brussels today to celebrate RYR’s 7 new routes for Winter 23. Passengers so happy with our routes and petition that they’re celebrating with cake. We’ve got tasty low fares!”

Warm welcome in Brussels today to celebrate RYR’s 7 new routes for Winter 23. Passengers so happy with our routes and petition that they’re celebrating with cake. We’ve got tasty low fares! pic.twitter.com/MpT6ssSX6a — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 7, 2023

