30th Jan 2024

WWE fans concerned for Logan Paul’s wellbeing as he struggles to talk in interview

Charlie Herbert

Logan paul wwe

‘Bro is 100 per cent concussed’

People have been left worried for Logan Paul’s welfare after he struggled to speak in a post-match WWE interview at the Royal Rumble.

The YouTuber joined the world of WWE back in April 2022 and has become one of the biggest draws in the sport.

On Sunday (January 28), Paul was appeared at the WWE Royal Rumble to defend his United States Championship title against Kevin Owens.

Having previously taken on some of the biggest names in the game, such as Rey Mysterio, and held his own, teh 28-year-old has proven he’s not just in WWE to make up the numbers.

But Sunday’s match-up was a tough one for him, as Owens threw him through the announcer’s table before hitting him in the face with brass knuckles.

When Owen managed to pin his opponent’s shoulders to the mat though, the referee noticed that he had left the lethal handwear on.

This led to Owen being disqualified and Paul winning the contest. Despite all the rehearsal and choreography, make no mistake that pro-wrestling is incredibly hard and can often lead to injury.

And it seemed like the bout had really taken its toll on the social media star as he carried out a post-match interview with The Bump.

After a few questions, Paul seemed to be slurring his speech a bit and his eyes looked a bit glazed over when he was asked if he had a message for anyone wanting to take him on.

He told the camera “Come and get it… I need a second,” before walking off.

Reacting to the clip, one concerned viewer said: “He’s 100 per cent concussed.”

Another agreed, writing: “Bro is concussed.”

“Damn I don’t think he’s okay,” someone else commented.

Defending Paul’s state, someone else said: “He has just been thrown about for an hour, what do you expect?”

Others reckoned his dazed response was a bit of an though and was all part of the wrestling spectacle.

“Logan Paul is playing the role perfectly. He’s giving his knock out so much weight by appearing like this after,” one person said.

A second wrote: “This is genuinely the best sell of a concussion I have ever seen, I hate how much I love him in WWE.”

And someone else said that instead of being concussed, the YouTuber was just “physically exhausted.”

