£400,000 golden Prime bottle destroyed after young boy correctly guesses code

A young boy has won a gold Prime drink bottle worth more than £400,000 after correctly managing to guess a six-digit code in London.

Released just to incredible hype back in 2022, there was a time when Prime was practically impossible to get and there were reports of parents driving halfway across the country so they could get their kids a bottle of the drink.

Late last year, co-founders KSI and Logan Paul launched a competition to mark the billionth bottle of the drink being sold, which gave fans the chance to win a solid gold bottle worth a whopping $500,000 (£405,730).

One bottle was placed in New York, and another was placed in London.

Good luck to everyone guessing the code to the $500,000 gold Prime in London and New York this weekend 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/pGcEf0EgFJ — ksi (@KSI) November 10, 2023

Explaining how the competition would work, the pair said in a video: “The golden Prime will be encased in bulletproof glass.

“To get to it you must correctly guess a six-digit code.

“Each person only has one guess and only 20 seconds to make that guess.

“If the code is not guessed correctly within 48 hours, the torches inside the case will ignite.

“And the gold prime bottle will be incinerated completely – worth absolutely nothing. [Former NASA engineer] Mark Rober made it.”

Plenty of fans tried to guess the code, but with no success.

That was until one boy stepped forward. Wearing a Pinewood FC jersey, the youngster managed to correctly guess the six-digit code – 954229 if you’re wondering – prompting an explosion of confetti and celebrations from all watching.

$500k won instantly, $500k lost instantly. Thanks to everyone who made this activation so special!



Here’s to the next billion 🎊 pic.twitter.com/GD5h5lbHVB — DrinkPrime (@PrimeHydrate) November 12, 2023

The lucky fella then managed to grab a snap with KSI himself, who wrote on X: “The amount of Prime and Vbucks [the in-game currency for Fortnite] they’re gonna get will be unreal.”

The amount of Prime and Vbucks they’re gonna get will be unreal 😂 https://t.co/iBRANYHUnA — ksi (@KSI) November 12, 2023

It was bad news for those in New York though, as this bottle had to be melted down once the London one was won.

Paul confirmed on his Instagram that the State-side bottle has been “completely destroyed.”

The gold was melted down, so does still exist as gold but just not in bottle-shape.

