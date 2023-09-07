Search icon

07th Sep 2023

Top Boy’s final season drops on Netflix today

George McKay

The wait is over

The fifth and final season of Top Boy has just dropped on Netflix, and fans are in for a treat.

The show, created by Ronan Bennett, follows the trials and tribulations of drug dealers Dushane and Sully in Hackney.

While originally released on Channel 4, the series picked up a second wave of fans on Netflix, where it was picked up with the help of Drake.

And if the reviews are anything to go by, the series is going out with a bang.

A synopsis for the final season reads: “Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane.

“As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.

“Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one TOP BOY?”

The season stars Ashley Walters, Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson, Little Simz, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking, Adwoa Aboah and Araloyin Oshunremi among others and will continue (and conclude?) the stories of east London drug dealers, Dushane and Sully with bigger implications than ever before.

Talking about the final season last year, Walters and Robinson who play the two main characters, explained: “While the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way.

“With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way.”

Top Boy

