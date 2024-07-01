Search icon

01st Jul 2024

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

Charlie Herbert

final season stranger things

It sounds Stranger Things 5 could be even bigger than the last season

The final season of Stranger Things will be made up of “basically eight movies,” according to show star Maya Hawke.

It’s exactly two years since the final two episodes of season four of the hit Netflix sci-fi series were released, and fans have been waiting with baited breath ever since to find out the fate of Hawkins.

Whilst we know season five – which will be the final season of the show – is in production, very little else has been revealed so far.

However, one of the stars of the show has now given fans an idea of just how long the series will be.

During an appearance on the most recent episode of Podcrushed, Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, said the final season would consist of “basically eight movies”.

Discussing how long it will take for the season to be filmed and released, she said: “It takes a long time to write each season and a long time to shoot them. We’re making basically eight movies.”

Maya Hawke has played Robin Buckley in the last two seasons of Stranger Things (Getty)

Anyone who’s watched the last season of the hit Netflix sci-fi series probably won’t be too surprised by this.

After all, the most recent season had a total run time of roughly 13 hours over nine episodes, including a two-and-a-half hour long finale.

Hawke’s words echo those of producer Shawn Levy, who said in September last year that season five will feature “major, major cinematic storytelling” and will be “as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

The fourth series of the show was released in two parts in summer 2022. Later that year, Netflix revealed that the script had been written for the final season.

However, progress on filming was severely delayed by the Hollywood strikes last year, having been due to start in June 2023, according to lead actor David Harbour.

The more-than-six-month delay on production pushed back whatever release date the show runners the Duffer Brothers and Netflix had in mind.

The explosive fourth season introduced fans to the show’s main villain, Vecna, and was by far the biggest and boldest that the Duffer brothers had put together.

There is no confirmation about when fans can expect Stranger Things 5 to be released, but it seems likely that it won’t not be until the second half of 2025.

