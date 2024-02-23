Search icon

Entertainment

23rd Feb 2024

Terminator star Linda Hamilton ‘set to play future version of 11’ in Stranger Things season 5

Ryan Price

Who doesn’t want to see Sarah Connor versus the Mind Flayer?

With production on the fifth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things finally underway following delays as a result of the actor and writer strikes of last year, there are some major new additions to the Hawkins community that we can look forward to seeing.

Probably the most notable introduction to the cast list is legendary actress and Terminator star Linda Hamilton. The sci-fi icon is rumoured to be playing an older version of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, and fans are excited to see her battle with the Upside Down.

Unfortunately, we all have to wait a while until we can see Sarah Connor clatter the Mind Flayer, as filming of the new season will likely take the best part of the year.

While many hoped we would see the new season by the end of 2024, mid to late 2025 is looking much more likely.

Considering it’s set to be the final season, it’ll hopefully be worth the wait.

Season four of Stranger Things concluded with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escaping from the military’s attempt to kill her — and from the clutches of the evil Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine).

Meanwhile, the other characters battled Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), while Eddie (Joseph Quinn) lost his life pursuing and defeating the Demobats.

As all that was transpiring, Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) sealed their love with a kiss after she rescued him from a Russian prison camp. They returned to Hawkins. but their bliss did not lost long as particles from the Upside Down rained down from the sky and destroyed the grass and flowers — as the final shot of Season 4 showed the sky filled with red lightning.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, 67-year-old Hamilton has described herself as a big fan of the hit series, but revealed she won’t be watching season five and that becoming part of the show has ‘ruined’ it for her.

“I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it,” she stated. “So it’s kind of like imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.

“I’m thrilled to be part of it. But I just never, ever saw that one coming. It is different when you’re a fan of the show to sort of go, ‘Well, how do I fit?’ But we’re working on it.

She added: “I never watch [a project], once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won’t be watching.”

Hamilton will likely be the only one who has the willpower to resist diving in on a release day binge when the fifth and final season finally drops.

Fans of the show are on another level in terms of their commitment to the franchise, and are going to have high expectations for the story’s conclusion.

Topics:

Linda Hamilton,millie bobby brown,Netflix,Stranger Things,Streaming,Terminator,Watch

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

Entertaiment

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

By Callum Boyle

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

Horror

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

By Ryan Price

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

By Charlie Herbert

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

Entertainment

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

By Callum Boyle

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

By Joseph Loftus

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

Ant McPartlin quits iconic ITV show to spend more time with wife and family

Ant McPartlin quits iconic ITV show to spend more time with wife and family

By Joseph Loftus

Thomas Tuchel eyeing up Premier League club in the summer

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel eyeing up Premier League club in the summer

By Callum Boyle

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

By Charlie Herbert

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

Entertainment

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

By Callum Boyle

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

Breaking News

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

By Ryan Price

Pep Guardiola reveals which job he wants after he leaves Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola reveals which job he wants after he leaves Man City

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

By Joseph Loftus

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

By Callum Boyle

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

Breaking News

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

By Ryan Price

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

Football

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

By Lee Costello

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

air fryer

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories