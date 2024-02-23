Terminator star Linda Hamilton ‘set to play future version of 11’ in Stranger Things season 5

Who doesn’t want to see Sarah Connor versus the Mind Flayer?

With production on the fifth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things finally underway following delays as a result of the actor and writer strikes of last year, there are some major new additions to the Hawkins community that we can look forward to seeing.

Probably the most notable introduction to the cast list is legendary actress and Terminator star Linda Hamilton. The sci-fi icon is rumoured to be playing an older version of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, and fans are excited to see her battle with the Upside Down.

Unfortunately, we all have to wait a while until we can see Sarah Connor clatter the Mind Flayer, as filming of the new season will likely take the best part of the year.

While many hoped we would see the new season by the end of 2024, mid to late 2025 is looking much more likely.

Considering it’s set to be the final season, it’ll hopefully be worth the wait.

Season four of Stranger Things concluded with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escaping from the military’s attempt to kill her — and from the clutches of the evil Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine).

Meanwhile, the other characters battled Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), while Eddie (Joseph Quinn) lost his life pursuing and defeating the Demobats.

As all that was transpiring, Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) sealed their love with a kiss after she rescued him from a Russian prison camp. They returned to Hawkins. but their bliss did not lost long as particles from the Upside Down rained down from the sky and destroyed the grass and flowers — as the final shot of Season 4 showed the sky filled with red lightning.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, 67-year-old Hamilton has described herself as a big fan of the hit series, but revealed she won’t be watching season five and that becoming part of the show has ‘ruined’ it for her.

“I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it,” she stated. “So it’s kind of like imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.

“I’m thrilled to be part of it. But I just never, ever saw that one coming. It is different when you’re a fan of the show to sort of go, ‘Well, how do I fit?’ But we’re working on it.

She added: “I never watch [a project], once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won’t be watching.”

Hamilton will likely be the only one who has the willpower to resist diving in on a release day binge when the fifth and final season finally drops.

Fans of the show are on another level in terms of their commitment to the franchise, and are going to have high expectations for the story’s conclusion.