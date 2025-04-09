Search icon

Entertainment

09th Apr 2025

Orlando Bloom’s new boxing drama gets exciting release update from co-star

Stephen Porzio

We’re very excited about this ‘dark but great’ sports movie.

One of JOE’s most anticipated upcoming movies is The Cut, a sports drama in which Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Carribean) plays an Irish boxer.

Directed by Sean Ellis (Anthropoid, Metro Manila) and featuring amongst its cast John Turturro (Severance), Caitríona Balfe (Outlander) and Clare Dunne (Kin), Bloom stars as a retired fighter obsessed with getting back in the ring – even if it costs him his life.

The plot synopsis reads: “The protagonist (Bloom) is known only as The Boxer. And boxing is virtually all he lives for.

“Ten years ago, a nasty cut took The Boxer out of commission. Ever since, he and his wife and trainer Caitlin (Balfe) have run a successful gym. It should be enough, but when another boxer unexpectedly dies before a title fight, The Boxer puts himself forward as a replacement and the event’s shady promoter decides to make him the new contender — everyone loves a comeback.

“The only problem is that, to qualify, The Boxer needs to drop a precipitous number of pounds in just six days. Enter Boz (Turturro), a brash trainer infamous for using every possible technique, legal or not.

“The harder The Boxer trains, the more painful childhood memories come surging back to haunt him.”

The Cut had its world premiere last September at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, where it earned glowing reviews – with its harrowing story and powerful performances being singled out for praise.

The Cut’s stars Orlando Bloom, Caitríona Balfe and John Turturro

Since then, however, there doesn’t appear to have been much news about the movie getting a UK or Irish release.

So, when JOE interviewed Caitríona Balfe about her new action spy thriller The Amateur, we had to ask about The Cut.

While the Irish actress remained tight-lipped about a release date, she did confirm that the “dark but great film” will be getting a release.

Balfe told us:

“Well, I know it’s been bought. [They have not] released yet any of the details… so I can’t say, but it is going to get a release, which is very exciting.

“It’s a great film. It’s about a boxer who’s had his chance in the past and maybe given up on the dream of ever having another shot at a title. But something falls in his lap and he feels like he can’t pass up that opportunity.

“I play his partner, professionally and romantically, and I think it’s very hard to watch somebody live with disappointment but then also push themselves past perhaps the appropriate lines to run after that again.

“So it’s good; it’s a dark but great film.”

The Amateur is out in cinemas on Friday, 11 April.

Topics:

Boxer,Interview,Orlando Bloom

RELATED ARTICLES

New action thriller movie with ‘modern, unique’ twist available to watch this week

Action Movies

New action thriller movie with ‘modern, unique’ twist available to watch this week

By Stephen Porzio

Severance star amazed by fans spotting hidden crucial detail within the show

Interview

Severance star amazed by fans spotting hidden crucial detail within the show

By Stephen Porzio

Dave Bautista & Jason Momoa’s new Lethal Weapon-style film praised as ‘crazy, ridiculous’

action

Dave Bautista & Jason Momoa’s new Lethal Weapon-style film praised as ‘crazy, ridiculous’

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Disney+ has just re-added one of the best Irish movies ever

Disney+

Disney+ has just re-added one of the best Irish movies ever

By Stephen Porzio

Cinemas send stern warning to Minecraft Movie viewers after theatres erupt into chaos for bizarre reason

cinemas

Cinemas send stern warning to Minecraft Movie viewers after theatres erupt into chaos for bizarre reason

By Zoe Hodges

One of the best action movies of the 21st century so far is on TV tonight

Action Movies

One of the best action movies of the 21st century so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Jimmy Carr slammed for brutal Bonnie Blue joke

Bonnie Blue

Jimmy Carr slammed for brutal Bonnie Blue joke

By JOE

Europe’s first Universal theme park to open in the UK

Bedford

Europe’s first Universal theme park to open in the UK

By Zoe Hodges

Prime Video has just added the recent remake of a beloved action movie

Prime Video

Prime Video has just added the recent remake of a beloved action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just re-added one of the best Irish movies ever

Disney+

Disney+ has just re-added one of the best Irish movies ever

By Stephen Porzio

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa if you do not have TNT Sports

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa if you do not have TNT Sports

By Stephen Hurrell

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

By Zoe Hodges

‘Difficult to beat’ earphones on offer for over 30% off in ‘limited time deal’

Affiliate

‘Difficult to beat’ earphones on offer for over 30% off in ‘limited time deal’

By Stephen Porzio

British passports to undergo ‘insane’ price increase this week

British passports to undergo ‘insane’ price increase this week

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

By Ava Keady

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

Donald Trump

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

By Zoe Hodges

The Europa League: Follow all of the quarter-final action live

The Europa League: Follow all of the quarter-final action live

By JOE

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

By Ava Keady

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott accused of sexually abusing children

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott accused of sexually abusing children

By Joseph Loftus

Adult star hospitalised after 50-man challenge goes wrong

Adult star

Adult star hospitalised after 50-man challenge goes wrong

By JOE

Load more stories