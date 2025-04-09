Orlando Bloom’s new boxing drama gets exciting release update from co-star

We’re very excited about this ‘dark but great’ sports movie.

One of JOE’s most anticipated upcoming movies is The Cut, a sports drama in which Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Carribean) plays an Irish boxer.

Directed by Sean Ellis (Anthropoid, Metro Manila) and featuring amongst its cast John Turturro (Severance), Caitríona Balfe (Outlander) and Clare Dunne (Kin), Bloom stars as a retired fighter obsessed with getting back in the ring – even if it costs him his life.

The plot synopsis reads: “The protagonist (Bloom) is known only as The Boxer. And boxing is virtually all he lives for.

“Ten years ago, a nasty cut took The Boxer out of commission. Ever since, he and his wife and trainer Caitlin (Balfe) have run a successful gym. It should be enough, but when another boxer unexpectedly dies before a title fight, The Boxer puts himself forward as a replacement and the event’s shady promoter decides to make him the new contender — everyone loves a comeback.

“The only problem is that, to qualify, The Boxer needs to drop a precipitous number of pounds in just six days. Enter Boz (Turturro), a brash trainer infamous for using every possible technique, legal or not.

“The harder The Boxer trains, the more painful childhood memories come surging back to haunt him.”

The Cut had its world premiere last September at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, where it earned glowing reviews – with its harrowing story and powerful performances being singled out for praise.

The Cut’s stars Orlando Bloom, Caitríona Balfe and John Turturro

Since then, however, there doesn’t appear to have been much news about the movie getting a UK or Irish release.

So, when JOE interviewed Caitríona Balfe about her new action spy thriller The Amateur, we had to ask about The Cut.

While the Irish actress remained tight-lipped about a release date, she did confirm that the “dark but great film” will be getting a release.

Balfe told us:

“Well, I know it’s been bought. [They have not] released yet any of the details… so I can’t say, but it is going to get a release, which is very exciting. “It’s a great film. It’s about a boxer who’s had his chance in the past and maybe given up on the dream of ever having another shot at a title. But something falls in his lap and he feels like he can’t pass up that opportunity. “I play his partner, professionally and romantically, and I think it’s very hard to watch somebody live with disappointment but then also push themselves past perhaps the appropriate lines to run after that again. “So it’s good; it’s a dark but great film.”

The Amateur is out in cinemas on Friday, 11 April.