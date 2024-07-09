Search icon

Entertainment

09th Jul 2024

Teenagers think American Pie is too ‘sexist’ and ‘offensive’ 25 years after its release

Charlie Herbert

It turns 25 today!

Teenagers have been sharing their thoughts on American Pie after watching the iconic 90s movie for the first time.

The genre of 90s teen comedies is a much-loved one, with films such as American Pie, Clueless and Dude, Where’s My Car? still enjoyed by many to this day, reminding them of simpler high school times before adult life kicked in.

But on repeat viewing – and through a modern-day lens – it’s safe to say they probably wouldn’t get made nowadays.

And today’s teenagers seem to back up this view.

When Vice showed a group of ‘woke teens’ American Pie for the first time, they labelled it “deeply problematic” and said it was “bordering on incel attitudes.”

The 1999 teen comedy is perhaps the height of raunchy coming-of-age (pardon the pun) American movies. For those of you who have never seen it, it tells the story of five high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity by graduation.

What follows is a predictably awkward and disastrous series of encounters and one particularly famous encounter with a pie.

The film was a huge hit and made $235m at the box office off a budget of just $11m.

But when shown to a group of 16 to 19-year-olds today, the reaction couldn’t have been much different.

One reviewer, 16-year-old Taylor, said the movie was “completely ridiculous”, and that she believes “men treat women with a lot more respect and equality now”.

Another, 17-year-old Hannah, said the scene where the male characters film a foreign exchange student getting changed in her room is “deeply problematic.” She criticised the film for not “even questioning the morality of doing this,” adding that there is “no way a teen film made now would allow it.”

Meanwhile, Olivia, 18, said that the way the male characters “think they deserve sex” was “bordering on incel attitudes.”

She said a teenage boy watching the film would “basically feel entitled to behave however you wanted to towards women.”

It’s not just these teens who had issues with the movie.

Author and columnist Sophia Benoit said the scene involving the student being filmed without their knowledge was “genuinely gross to watch.”

And even one of the stars of the film Shannon Elizabeth admitted the film would “be a problem” if it was made today.

Speaking on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum earlier this year, she said: “If this had come out after the #MeToo movement, there would definitely be a problem.”

Referencing the scene where she is being streamed while undressing, she added: “I think that it would have gone down differently.”

Related links:

BGT viewers slam ‘ridiculously dangerous’ stunt which was ‘totally unacceptable’ for TV

Seth Rogen thinks no one has made a good high school movie since ‘Superbad’

Seann William Scott banked just $8,000 for role in American Pie

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with showbiz after ‘toxic’ accusations

celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with showbiz after ‘toxic’ accusations

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of the scariest movies of the decade

Horror

Netflix has just added one of the scariest movies of the decade

By Stephen Porzio

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

England

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

By Zoe Hodges

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

BBC

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

By Ryan Price

Load more stories