12th Jan 2024

Dara O’Briain responds after ticket website uses picture of random bald man instead of him

Simon Kelly

You’ve got the wrong guy.

Irish Comedian Dara Ó Briain has called out a website for reselling tickets to gigs on his upcoming American tour while using the picture of a random bald man.

The Bray man, who is due to play in multiple locations around the US for his ‘So… Where Were We?’ tour later this month, posted a screengrab of the website calling them out for reselling his tickets and using the wrong photo.

“Hey, events Ticket Centre!” He said on Twitter/X. “No idea who you are, reselling my tickets, but I feel you don’t know who I am either, judging by the photo.”

Dara Ó Briain calls out ticket site using picture of random bald man for US tour

In another post Ó Briain urged his 2.5 million followers not to buy tickets from reselling websites, saying: “Warning: if you buy my tickets from a resell site, this is the guy who will turn up and do the show.”

We’re sure the poor random bald man has done nothing wrong, unless he is, of course, posing as the Irish comedian for bemused US audiences.

A few fans replied to the tweet in jest, with one saying: “It’s time people realised that not all bald men look alike”

Someone else posed an interesting theory, saying: “Did they just do an ai image query of ‘bald man with microphone’ and picked the first one that came up?”

Another fan replied in concern that they bought tickets off the site in question, to which Ó Briain replied that it’s “always best to go to the venue first.”

Ó Briain will be playing gigs in New York, Chicago, Washington DC and Boston as part of his tour throughout January and February.

