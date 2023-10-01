Search icon

Entertainment

01st Oct 2023

Stephen Graham to star in four-part sequel of 2021 thriller

Callum Boyle

Stephen Graham

Prepare for this one to boil over

Stephen Graham is set to return to our screens once again as he appears in a four-part sequel to the 2021 film, Boiling Point.

For those who haven’t seen the film, Boiling Point focuses on an especially stressful evening in a popular London restaurant, right around Christmas time.

Graham, clearly under some pressure before he even walks in the door, plays a charismatic and commanding head chef who finds his personal and professional worlds falling apart in real-time.

Playing out over the course of around 90 minutes, Boiling Point is shot in one continuous take, bringing the viewer into every corner of the restaurant, inside and out.

The sequel now picks up with Carly (Vinette Robinson) now running a restaurant with the old team, while Andy (Stephen Graham) is at home, depressed.

Carly faces immense pressure both inside and outside of the kitchen throughout the episode. As well as needing to impress potential investors, Carly is also balancing looking after her mum and her service is thrown into the air when she has to return home for a family emergency.

One BBC TV critic has even given a slight insight into what to expect by saying: “After this week’s opener, you will never order hollandaise sauce again”.

For those looking forward to the return of Graham in the kitchen, this one certainly looks like it has the potential to cook up a storm.

Boiling Point airs tonight (Sunday October 1) on BBC One.

Boiling Point,Entertainment,Stephen Graham,Television

